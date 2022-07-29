Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox & Friends
Published

Rising Christian group We the Kingdom announce new album from New York's Times Square

We the Kingdom's new song 'Left It In The Water' debuted on all streaming platforms Friday

Joshua Comins
By Joshua Comins | Fox News
close
We the Kingdom performs live on the All-American Summer Concert Series Video

We the Kingdom performs live on the All-American Summer Concert Series

We the Kingdom performs their new song ‘Left It In The Water’ at Fox Square as part of the All-American Summer Concert series.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nashville Christian music band We the Kingdom announced their new self-titled studio album Friday morning during a surprise billboard reveal from Times Square following a live performance at the "Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series."

The two-time Grammy-nominated band played their first-ever live performance in New York City, which featured their latest single, "Left It In The Water," which dropped this morning on all streaming platforms. 

Their set included "God So Loved," "Child of Love" and breakout single "Holy Water" from their debut album.

  • We The Kingdom with Fox & Friends crew
    Image 1 of 3

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 29: We the Kingdom performs at Fox &amp; Friends All-American Concert Series (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • We The Kingdom performs at Fox & Friends All-American Concert Series
    Image 2 of 3

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 29: We the Kingdom performs at Fox &amp; Friends All-American Concert Series (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • We The Kingdom performs
    Image 3 of 3

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 29: We the Kingdom performs at Fox &amp; Friends All-American Concert Series (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

Following their performance in FOX Square, the band traveled to Times Square for a surprise billboard reveal showcasing their upcoming tour this fall and new studio album, "WE THE KINGDOM."

  • We The Kingdom performs at Fox & Friends All-American Concert Series
    Image 1 of 3

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 29: We the Kingdom in front of their album announcement billboard in Times Square (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • We The Kingdom performs at Fox & Friends All-American Concert Series
    Image 2 of 3

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 29: We the Kingdom in front of their album announcement billboard in Times Square (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • We The Kingdom performs at Fox & Friends All-American Concert Series
    Image 3 of 3

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 29: We the Kingdom in front of their album announcement billboard in Times Square (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

"We the Kingdom" will go on tour later this Fall with fellow Christian musician, Cory Asbury. The tour begins September 29th. 

The album will be available on all streaming platforms September 16, 2022. 

  • We The Kingdom performs at Fox & Friends All-American Concert Series
    Image 1 of 8

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 29: We the Kingdom performs at Fox &amp; Friends All-American Concert Series (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • We The Kingdom performs at Fox & Friends All-American Concert Series
    Image 2 of 8

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 29: We the Kingdom performs at Fox &amp; Friends All-American Concert Series (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • We The Kingdom performs at Fox & Friends All-American Concert Series
    Image 3 of 8

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 29: We the Kingdom performs at Fox &amp; Friends All-American Concert Series (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • We The Kingdom performs at Fox & Friends All-American Concert Series
    Image 4 of 8

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 29: We The Kingdom performs at Fox &amp; Friends All-American Concert Series (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • We The Kingdom performs at Fox & Friends All-American Concert Series
    Image 5 of 8

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 29: We The Kingdom performs at Fox &amp; Friends All-American Concert Series (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • We The Kingdom performs at Fox & Friends All-American Concert Series
    Image 6 of 8

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 29: We The Kingdom performs at Fox &amp; Friends All-American Concert Series (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • We The Kingdom performs at Fox & Friends All-American Concert Series
    Image 7 of 8

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 29: We The Kingdom performs at Fox &amp; Friends All-American Concert Series (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • We The Kingdom performs at Fox & Friends All-American Concert Series
    Image 8 of 8

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 29: We The Kingdom performs at Fox &amp; Friends All-American Concert Series (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the coming weeks, the star-studded Fox & Friends concert series will feature artists such as Michael Ray, Joe Nichols, Chris Lane, and more.

Viewers can stream every concert live on Fox Nation or tune in to "Fox & Friends."

Fans can attend the concerts in-person at FOX Square each Friday through August 26th. They are free to the public and held on FOX Square at 48th Street and 6th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

Joshua Comins is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joshua.comins@fox.com. 