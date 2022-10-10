Why did Daniel Craig step down as Bond? All the movies leading up to his last time as 007 in 'No Time to Die'

Daniel Craig acted in his last James Bond film in the 2021 movie "No Time to Die." Leading up to his final film, Craig played the character in five different films, spanning over 15 years, starting with the 2006 movie "Casino Royale."

After "Casino Royale," Craig was in "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall," "Spectre" and then "No Time to Die." Upon the release of the last film Craig would play Bond in, he spoke with "Good Morning America" about his time playing 007.

"To think back for a second of what was achieved and what these movies have meant to so many people it's such a big deal," Craig told the outlet. "But it's time to finish. It's done."

"The type of acting we get involved with in these films is always such a high standard," Craig continued.

He also noted that his favorite car was the DB5 and that his favorite stunt sequence in the movies was one that took place in "Casino Royale." He added that his favorite filming location over the years was in "Paranal in the Atacama Desert in Chile." When talking about the location, he said it was "one of the most incredible places I've ever been in my life."

How old was Daniel Craig in "Skyfall?"

"Skyfall" was the third James Bond movie Craig acted in, and it came out in November 2012. It was filmed the previous year when Craig was 43 years old.

"Skyfall" won two Academy Awards, including the award for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song for the song "Skyfall" written by Adele and Paul Epworth.

The movie was directed by Sam Mendes and written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and John Logan.

Who played Bond the longest?

Many actors have stepped into the role of Bond over the years before Craig. The first person to play the character was Sean Connery who played Bond from 1962 through 1983. There have been a total of six actors who have played Bond.

The first Bond movie Connery was in was "Dr. No" followed by "From Russia With Love."

He was then in "Goldfinger," "Thunderball," "You Only Live Twice," "Diamonds Are Forever" and "Never Say Never Again."

Then, George Lazenby was in only one movie, "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" in 1969.

After Lazenby came Roger Moore who played Bond seven times from 1973 to 1985. The first Bond movie was in "Live and Let Die" and he was then in "The Man with the Golden Gun." In 1977, he was in "The Spy Who Loved Me" and was in "Moonraker" in 1979. He was in "For Your Eyes Only" in 1981, "Octopussy" in 1983 and "A View to a Kill" in 1985.

Timothy Dalton who played Bond from 1987 until 1989. He only played Bond for two movies, "The Living Daylights" and "License to Kill."

Right before Craig took over the role, Pierce Brosnan played Bond from 1995 until 2002. He played Bond in a total of four films, starting with "GoldenEye" in 1995. He was also in "Tomorrow Never Dies," "The World is Not Enough," "Die Another Day."

Craig has been the most recent actor to play Bond and has played the character in movies starting in 2006 to his last Bond movie which came out in 2021. The first movie "Casino Royale" came out in 2006, followed by "Quantum of Solace," which came out in 2008. He was then in "Skyfall" and "Spectre" before his last Bond movie "No Time to Die," which came out in 2021.

What other movies is James Bond in?

Although Craig is most widely known for the James Bond movies he has been in, he has also acted in a number of other movies and television shows starting with "The Power of One" in 1992.

At the beginning of his career, Craig made appearances in multiple television shows like "Anglo Saxon Attitudes," "Covington Cross," "Boon," "Drop the Dead Donkey," "Sharpe," "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," "Between the Lines" and "Heartbeat."

In 1993, Craig was in "Genghis Cohn" and then was in "A Kid in King Arthur's Court" before he acted as Geordie Peacock in the TV miniseries "Our Friends in the North" in 1996.

Through the late 90s, he was in "Obsession," "Love Is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon," "Elizabeth," "Love & Rage" and "The Trench."

Before his first Bond movie, he was in "I Dreamed of Africa," "Some Voices," "Hotel Splendide," "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," "Road to Perdition," "The Mother," "Sylvia," "Enduring Love," "Layer Cake," "The Jacket," "Fateless," "Munich" and "Infamous."

Some other movies Craig has been in over the years are "The Invasion," "The Golden Compass," "Flashbacks of a Fool," "Defiance," "Cowboys & Aliens," "Dream House," "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," "Logan Lucky," "Kings," "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."