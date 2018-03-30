Good Eating: Kangaroo Cookin'
On Monday, July 16 we’ll get a taste of cooking from down under when restaurateur Anne Rosenzweig drops by to whip up these delicious dishes.
Grilled Steak with a Corn, Peach and Almond Salad
(Serves 6)
6 ears sweet corn
3 large ripe peaches
3/4 cup toasted almonds
10 basil leaves
Salt & pepper to taste
Drizzle fruity olive oil
1 lb sirloin steak or any cut you like
Method
• Cut the corn off the cob.
• Dice potatoes into small dice.
• Roughly chop almonds.
• Cut basil leaves into thin strips.
• Toss these ingredients in a large bowl.
• Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with a little olive oil just to moisten.
• Season steak with salt and pepper.
• Grill until desired doneness.
• Let rest 5 min.
• Slice
• Place mounds of salad on each plate.
• Place sliced steak on top.
• Serve.
Grilled Shrimp with a Watermelon Feta & Mint Salad
(Serves 6)
1 lb. extra large shrimp peeled & deveined
1 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
2 inch piece of fresh ginger-smashed
6 stems of fresh cilantro
6 cloves garlic-peeled & smashed
1/4 cup Szechuan peppercorn-toasted
8 cup diced watermelon-red or yellow or combination
2 cup diced feta cheese
1 cup fresh mint leaves-roughly chopped
Drizzle of fruity olive oil
Salt & pepper to taste
Method
• Heat oil & vinegar together in a pot until it just reaches a simmer.
• Place shrimp in a large bowl with remaining ingredients.
• Pour over hot marinade.
• Stir, let cool and refrigerate overnight.
• 1-2 minutes on each side on a medium/hot grill.
• In a large bowl, mix together gently watermelon, feta and mint.
• Place on 6 serving plates, drizzle with oil, season w/ salt and pepper.
• Arrange grilled shrimp around watermelon salad.
• Serve.