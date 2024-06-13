Amanda Kloots shares ‘huge medical bill’ from Nick Cordero's hospital stay, ventilator cost $3,000 daily

Amanda Kloots divulged how much her late husband's 95-day hospital stay cost her as he battled coronavirus in 2020.

Broadway star Nick Cordero ultimately lost his life to COVID-19 after suffering mini-strokes, blood clots, septic infections, a tracheostomy and the amputation of his right leg.

"Nick was in the hospital for 95 days," Kloots said during an appearance on SoFi's "Richer Lives" podcast. "His whole body was being run by machines. The ventilator alone was $3,000 a day … on top of the 20 other machines that were running his body."

"When I heard that, I immediately was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ So you can imagine what the total bill was," she added.

Despite Cordero's medical setbacks during his over three-month stay, his death came as a surprise to Kloots.

"I never thought I was going to lose my husband," she explained. "Up until the day he passed away, I really thought we were going to make it. So I don’t think the financial magnitude really really hit me until he passed away and calls were coming in. . . . Unfortunately, death is a business."

"My medical bill for Nick came almost a year and a half later. I got a huge medical bill," she revealed. "Surprise!"

Kloots admitted that she and Cordero hadn't ever talked about what they would do if one of them were to pass away unexpectedly.

"Because you think you’re invincible," she said during the podcast. "You’re in your 40s. You’re like, ‘Nothing’s gonna happen to us. We’re fine. We’ve got time.’ We were just starting our lives."

After receiving the hospital bill, Kloots hired a financial advisor to help her figure out how to pay.

The TV personality announced Cordero's death in a post shared to Instagram.

"God has another angel in heaven now," she shared at the time. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

