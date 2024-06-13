Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

Amanda Kloots shares ‘huge medical bill’ from Nick Cordero's hospital stay, ventilator cost $3,000 daily

Kloots' late husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, died in 2020 after battling COVID-19

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Amanda Kloots honors husband Nick Cordero in new memoir Video

Amanda Kloots honors husband Nick Cordero in new memoir

Widow of Broadway star Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots, shares with ‘Fox and Friends’ how she’s learned to find the silver lining nearly one year since his passing from coronavirus. 

Amanda Kloots divulged how much her late husband's 95-day hospital stay cost her as he battled coronavirus in 2020.

Broadway star Nick Cordero ultimately lost his life to COVID-19 after suffering mini-strokes, blood clots, septic infections, a tracheostomy and the amputation of his right leg.

"Nick was in the hospital for 95 days," Kloots said during an appearance on SoFi's "Richer Lives" podcast. "His whole body was being run by machines. The ventilator alone was $3,000 a day … on top of the 20 other machines that were running his body."

"When I heard that, I immediately was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ So you can imagine what the total bill was," she added.

AMANDA KLOOTS HONORS LATE HUSBAND NICK CORDERO IN NEW MEMOIR, SAYS HE ‘TRULY JUST LOVED LIFE’

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero's wife revealed how expensive the late Broadway star's 95-day hospital visit was, following his death. (Noam Galai)

Despite Cordero's medical setbacks during his over three-month stay, his death came as a surprise to Kloots.

"I never thought I was going to lose my husband," she explained. "Up until the day he passed away, I really thought we were going to make it. So I don’t think the financial magnitude really really hit me until he passed away and calls were coming in. . . . Unfortunately, death is a business."

"My medical bill for Nick came almost a year and a half later. I got a huge medical bill," she revealed. "Surprise!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots attend an event

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero didn't have a plan in place for their family, in case one of them were to pass unexpectedly. (Getty Images)

Kloots admitted that she and Cordero hadn't ever talked about what they would do if one of them were to pass away unexpectedly.

"Because you think you’re invincible," she said during the podcast. "You’re in your 40s. You’re like, ‘Nothing’s gonna happen to us. We’re fine. We’ve got time.’ We were just starting our lives."

After receiving the hospital bill, Kloots hired a financial advisor to help her figure out how to pay.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Nick Cordero appears on TV

Nick Cordero died in 2020 after battling coronavirus. (Getty Images)

The TV personality announced Cordero's death in a post shared to Instagram.

"God has another angel in heaven now," she shared at the time. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending