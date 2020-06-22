Golden Globes 2021 ceremony postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The Golden Globes became the latest major awards show to have its 2021 ceremony postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As major Hollywood productions, movie theaters and other businesses shutter their doors in light of restrictions on large, indoor public gatherings, many awards shows have had to rethink their massive Los Angeles events in 2020.

On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which produces the Golden Globes, announced that it will be celebrating the accomplishments of people in film and TV a little later than expected. The 78th annual Golden Globes will now debut on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

“We are excited to announce the 78th annual Golden Globe® Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021,” the organization tweeted Monday. “The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.”

As Variety notes, this postpones the show roughly two months from its usual air date. Typically, the Golden Globes air on the first Sunday of the calendar year as a sort of unofficial kickoff to the Hollywood Awards season. Fortunately, the Globes' new date doesn't prevent it from acting as the usual influencer for the Oscars.

Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held on April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned but still well after the Golden Globes. The Academy’s Board of Governors also decided to extend the eligibility window beyond the calendar year to Feb. 28, 2021, for feature films, and delay the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures from December until April 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Emmy Awards announced late-night host Jimmy Kimmel as the host for the 72nd ceremony, which is still poised to take place in September of this year.

"I don't' know where or how or even why we are doing this, but we are and I am hosting it!” Kimmel tweeted at the time of his announcement.

Earlier this year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that comedians Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will host the 2021 show after a controversial performance by Ricky Gervais last year.