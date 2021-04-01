'Godzilla vs. Kong' doesn't have end-credits scene, director talks what this means for the 'MonsterVerse'

With "Godzilla vs. Kong" a definitive hit, many are wondering why the movie didn’t follow the lead of its predecessors and include a post-credit scene teeing up a sequel.

The film pits two of cinema’s greatest monsters, in both reputation and stature, against one another as unforeseen enemies manipulate the situation and force the two titans into conflict. The bout acts as direct sequels to "Kong: Skull Island" (2017), "Godzilla" (2014) and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" (2019).

The two most recent installments in the franchise each ended with a post-credits scene that set up a follow-up. However, those who sit through to the very end of the latest installment in the franchise will not be treated to anything further after the credits scroll. Speaking to Collider on the day of the film’s release, director Adam Wingard explained that the lack of a sequel teaser was by design.

The director noted that he initially shot a post-credits scene but realized in editing that it fit far better within the movie. When conversations began about trying to set up another movie in a replacement ending tag, he thought better of the decision, noting that the "MonsterVerse" future is rightly in the hands of fans now.

'THE LITTLE THINGS' TOPS THE U.S. BOX OFFICE DESPITE ALSO RELEASING ON HBO MAX IN THE TIME OF THE CORONAVIRUS

"I think the MonsterVerse is at a crossroads where audiences need to vote if they want to see another one of these films before they continue. I think that's a really healthy thing," he told the outlet.

Wingard said that there’s a premium on movies these days that are willing to build franchises rather than tell simple one-off stories, noting that Marvel "does it best" with its numerous superhero movies. However, he says that building an expanded "MonsterVerse" should not follow the same formula.

'THE CROODS: A NEW AGE' TOPS OSCAR-BUZZY 'JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH' AT THE US BOX OFFICE

"I don't think these movies should imitate Marvel, necessarily. They should be their own thing. So I think it's better not to back yourself into a corner to a certain degree," he explained. "It makes sense that we don't have a post-credits scene. Let's figure out what people really like about this movie and then if we're gonna make a sequel, let's figure out what that is based on what people like and don't like."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

It seems that the director is putting any future movies featuring Godzilla or King Kong characters squarely in the hands of fans. Deadline reports that the film is a decided hit at the box office, considering the fact that many theaters are still impacted by coronavirus lockdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the film falls under the banner of 2021 movies that Warner Bros. will release both in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming platform, meaning that the box office gross does not reflect the total number of viewers the way it once did.