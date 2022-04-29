Expand / Collapse search
Dan Aykroyd, wife Donna Dixon separate after nearly 40 years, remain legally married: ‘This is our choice’

Aykroyd, Dixon met on the set of the 1983 comedy 'Doctor Detroit'

By Julius Young | Fox News
Dan Aykroyd and wife Donna Dixon have called it quits after nearly 40 years of marriage.

The "Ghostbusters" actor, 69, and Dixon told People magazine Friday they're embarking on separate paths.

"After 39 years as a couple, we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners," the pair shared in a joint statement to the publication, adding, "This is our choice in loving friendship." 

A rep for Aykroyd also shared the statement with Fox News Digital.

Aykroyd and Dixon welcomed three daughters in their time together, Danielle, 32; Belle, 28; and Stella, 24.

Actor Dan Aykroyd and actress Donna Dixon attend the premiere of "Empire of the Sun" Dec. 8, 1987, at Mann Village Theater in Westwood, Calif.

Actor Dan Aykroyd and actress Donna Dixon attend the premiere of "Empire of the Sun" Dec. 8, 1987, at Mann Village Theater in Westwood, Calif. (Ron Galella, Ltd.)

After being previously engaged to the late Carrie Fisher in the early 1980s, the "Blues Brothers" co-star married Dixon in 1983 after the couple met on the set of "Doctor Detroit."

That same year, the couple appeared together in "Twlight Zone: The Movie." They also appeared in "Spies Like Us" two years later in 1985, "The Couch Trip" in 1988 and "Exit to Eden" in 1994.

Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "Ghostbusters" at TCL Chinese Theatre July 9, 2016, in Hollywood.

Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "Ghostbusters" at TCL Chinese Theatre July 9, 2016, in Hollywood. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

In a 2014 interview with the Tampa Bay Times, the Emmy winner opened up about his union with Dixon, calling her "the white goddess" and describing himself as "the green demon."

"You gotta find the right person — look them in the eye, have them look back, and know their soul,"  the "Ghostbusters" star said. "She's a Southern woman who is understanding and doesn't mind dealing with the boys from time to time."

