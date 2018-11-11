Gerard Butler shares photo of his Malibu home burned to ashes by Woolsey Fire

Actor Gerard Butler took to Twitter on Sunday to share some rather upsetting news with his fans. It seems his house was among those destroyed by the Woolsey Fire that’s sweeping through California.

The “Den of Thieves” and “300” actor shared an image of his Malibu home that appears to be nothing more than charred ruins. A pickup truck can also be seen in the photo that he shared Sunday, further adding to the devastation.

Despite the tragedy, the star wanted to keep the focus on the firefighters that are currently battling the blaze as it continues to stretch across the Los Angeles area.

“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at http://SupportLAFD.org,” he wrote.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Butler is not the only Hollywood star who has been affected by the wildfire. Director Scott Derrickson showed the devastation done to his home in a tweet as well.

“Just a quick update to say that I’m overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love and support. Thank you to everyone who messaged me, and for the dozens upon dozens of you who offered us a place to stay,” the “Doctor Strange” director wrote. “We are blessed and grateful to be safe and so loved.”

As of this writing, stars such as Guillermo del Toro, Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson and many more have revealed that they’ve evacuated their homes due to danger from the flames.