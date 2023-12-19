Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

George Clooney jokes there aren't 'enough drugs in the world' to get him to play Batman again

Clooney appeared in the DC Comics film 'The Flash' as Bruce Wayne

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
George Clooney talks family life at Kennedy Center Honors Video

George Clooney talks family life at Kennedy Center Honors

George and Amal Clooney joked "one day" their twins would care that their dad is a star.

George Clooney made a surprise cameo in "The Flash," appearing briefly as Batman's alter ego, Bruce Wayne. It was a reprisal, Clooney says, that will not be happening again.

Explaining his decision to appear in the DC Comic film, Clooney joked that there was massive interest in his return. "Well, I thought there was such a clamor for me to come back as Batman, as you know," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I actually said, ‘Where are my rubber nipples?’ And they were like, ‘Can we do it without the rubber nipples?'"

"I was like, ‘Well it’s not really my Batman, is it?'" 

GEORGE CLOONEY INSTRUCTED BEN AFFLECK ON BATMAN ROLE: 'DON'T DO IT'

George Clooney in his batman costume split George Clooney soft smiles on the carpet

George Clooney made a surprise cameo in "The Flash," appearing as Bruce Wayne, but he has no plans to reprise his role for another blockbuster. (Getty Images)

When pressed if he would ever fully reprise the role, Clooney was adamant that his superhero days were behind him. "I don't think there's enough drugs in the world for me to go back," he quipped. 

Clooney famously starred as the hero in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin," opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze. The film by Warner Bros. was ridiculed by critics. Clooney is acutely aware of the movie's reputation, frequently joking about it when discussing the role. In 2019, Clooney said he actually warned his pal Ben Affleck not to take on the job in the 2016 film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

Alicia Silverstone, George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell in the film "Batman & Robin" all in costume

From left to right, Alicia Silverstone, George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell in the film "Batman & Robin." (Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Two years ago, Clooney admitted he had not been asked to reprise his role in "The Flash," which shows the same superheroes uniting in the multiverse. "They didn’t ask me," he previously told Variety. "When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way."

He also told the outlet that his wife, Amal, is not allowed to watch the movie. "There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me,’" Clooney joked.

George Clooney in a black blazer and blue button down stands next to wife Amal in a yellow gown

George Clooney says his wife, Amal, is not allowed to watch "Batman & Robin." (Getty Images)

Clooney also suggested his twins, Alexander and Ella, would not be getting their hands on "Batman & Robin" anytime soon, either. "It’s bad when your 4-year-old kid goes, ‘This sucks,’" Clooney said at the time. "That could be painful."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

