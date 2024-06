Tom Bower has died at the age of 86.

The actor was known for his roles in "The Waltons" and "Die Hard 2."

"The three most important things in Tom’s life were: His wife, Ursula. Acting was second. And third was his passion for other actors and contracts for fairness," his family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "He was an exceptional human being."

Bower died in his sleep on May 30, his sister-in-law told The Hollywood Reporter.

Bower attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1956 after passing on his dream of becoming a baseball player.

"I started acting with more of a purpose while still in high school, and I guess when I chose a senior play over my senior season of baseball, the die was cast," he said in 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bower also studied at the John Cassavetes Shadows Workshop.

During the beginning of his acting career, Bower also worked as a private investigator in Boston.

He later moved to Los Angeles, where he landed roles in "The Rockford Files," "Get Christie Love!" and "Kojak."

Bower became a series regular in "The Waltons" after guest starring as the pilot Rex in the fourth season of the CBS show. He returned as Dr. Curtis Willard to replace Dr. Vance, portrayed by Victor Izay.

The actor was later killed off the show in the attack on Pearl Harbor. His character later showed up alive, but played by another star – Scott Hylands.

"I asked for a very small raise, so they sent me to Pearl Harbor," Bower told co-star Judy Norton in a 2022 interview. "Then, when they decided to bring the character back, washed up on a shore somewhere – which I didn’t think was a great idea anyway – I asked for the same small raise.… They just cast a different actor."

Bower also starred as the janitor, Marvin, in "Die Hard 2."

His most recent project was "Lucky Hank." He appeared in three episodes of the show, which featured Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos and more.

