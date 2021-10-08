'90 Day Fiancé' star convicted of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault

A jury convicted a former "90 Day Fiancé" star of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls, according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office.

Geoffrey Ian Paschel, 44, had been accused of assault by his former fiancée. During his two-day trial, Paschel claimed his ex-fiancée's injuries were self-inflicted. However, a jury "discredited" his testimony and found him "guilty as charged."

"With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I hope that this conviction shows victims that we will fight for them and hold their abuser accountable," District Attorney Charme Allen said in a statement. "Victims of domestic abuse can contact the Family Justice Center for victim services, and members of the community can also contact them to see how they can help end domestic violence."

Paschel was ordered into custody and will be sentenced Dec. 3.

The reality star was arrested in June 2019 after his former fiancée accused him of attacking her in the home they shared at the time. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.

Knox News obtained a copy of the ex-fiancée's petition seeking protection, in which she claimed Paschel "repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home."

She also accused Paschel of dragging her by her hair through the house, in addition to "throwing my body into walls and furniture," the outlet reported.

The alleged victim claimed in the petition that she saw her own blood "on my walls, furniture, etc."

Paschel's ex alleged he disabled her phone, so she fled to a neighbor's house to call 911. The ex-fiancée's protection filing also accused the reality star of "pushing, hitting, choking" her and threatening her on four occasions in September 2018.

