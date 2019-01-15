'90 Day Fiance' star Jonathan Rivera, 32, on why his marriage to teen wife failed

"90 Day Fiance" fans were surprised when Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores announced they were ending their marriage.

Rumors of their split had been bubbling for weeks before the pair confirmed they had separated after Sunday night's episode of the TLC show.

Rivera took to Instagram Live to explain what had happened between the couple, adding that he is "very hopeful" for a possible reconciliation.

"Every marriage has its problems. Every relationship has its issues," Rivera said on Instagram, per E! News. "It’s all about your attitude. As long as you’re positive… [I] gotta take it day by day."

The 32-year-old real estate agent added that "all of this has happened really fast" but that he was committed to making their marriage work.

"I promise you, I didn’t give up. I gave 110 percent to my marriage," he shared. "I reached a point where I said, 'I have to love myself just as much.'"

Rivera and Flores met while he was traveling in Mexico on vacation when Flores was just 18 and they married a year later. Their romance and wedding was detailed in Season 6 of "90 Day Fiance."

Flores, now 20, alluded to the split on Instagram.

"Some of the kindest souls I know have lived in a world that was not so kind to them. Some of the best human beings I know, have been through so much at the hands of others, and the will still love deeply, they still care. Sometimes, it’s people who have been hurt the most, who refuse to be hardened in this world, because they would never want to make another person feel the same way they themselves have felt," she wrote.