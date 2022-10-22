Geena Davis recalls Bill Murray pulling down her dress strap during 'awful' TV interview

Geena Davis is speaking out about another uncomfortable experience that she had with Bill Murray in an appearance in 1990s on the "Arsenio Hall Show," which can be seen online.

During an interview with I-Magazine, the 66-year-actress was asked about a joint appearance that she and the 72-year-old actor made on "The Arsenio Hall Show," in which Murray repeatedly stroked Davis' arm and tried to pull down the strap of her dress.

"Oh you saw?" she responded. "Isn’t it stunning? It’s awful."

In her new memoir "Dying of Politeness," Davis alleged that Murray had behaved inappropriately with her when the two co-starred in the 1990 crime comedy "Quick Change."

GEENA DAVIS CALLS OUT BILL MURRAY FOR BEHAVIOR WITH MASSAGE DEVICE: ‘I SAID NO MULTIPLE TIMES’

She recalled her first meeting with Murray, in which she described how he "insisted" on using a massage device he called "The Thumper" on her despite her repeated refusals.

During their 1990 interview on "The Arsenio Hall Show," Hall asked Murray and Davis about her audition.

"It was a lot like this, in fact," Davis said as Murray caressed her shoulder and pulled down the spaghetti strap of her dress.

"Really, he touched you a lot in the audition?" Hall asked.

"Yeah," she replied, to which Hall responded, "Are you serious?"

"No, I swear," Davis said. "The first thing he did was take my shirt out of my pants and start tickling my stomach."

"Is this a story you want to tell?" Hall asked.

"I'm not sure, can we, like, back up?" Davis said with a laugh.

"Jeff is watching, he might not like it," Hall said, referring to Davis' then husband Jeff Goldblum.

"It's all cool with Jeff," Murray said while rubbing Davis' arm. "What we have is so strong. Jeff understands."

Murray, who directed "Quick Change," told Hall that he didn't immediately know that Davis was right for the role, as he wanted her to play it "rougher" and "tougher".

Davis said that when she came back for the second audition, Murray had "just bought this massage thing".

"It's called the Thumper," Murray said as the audience laughed and cheered.

"It's endorsed by doctors," he added.

"So he gets out this Thumper thing, and he says, 'You should try this, I'm going to massage your back with this thing,' and I'm thinking, ‘No way,’" Davis said.

"I'm like, this is part of how I'm going to be tough, there's no way in hell I'm going to let him touch me with this thing."

She continued, "And, you know, cut to five minutes later, and I'm laying on the couch, and he's [using the massage device] on my back with this thing."

"I wasn't tough," she said. "But then they sort of changed their mind or something."

"We sort of turned over all the cards and said, ‘Well, that’s that, and she's all relaxed now too," Murray said as the audience laughed.

"I forgot that," Davis told I-Magazine. "Telling it that way, just as a humorous anecdote, I must have thought, ‘Well, it’s ultimately funny, or makes a good story,’ when in fact it was so devastating."

Davis told the outlet that she used to feel "shame" over interactions like the one she had with Murray and blame herself for how she reacted.

"I don’t feel like that anymore," she said. "I really, really do recognize that it wasn’t my fault."

In a recent interview with The Times, Davis described Murray's "bad" behavior during her audition.

"That was bad," Davis said. "The way he behaved at the first meeting … I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part."

Davis also recounted an instance in which she said the "Groundhog Day" star screamed at her on the film's set in front of "more than 300 people."

Days after Davis first went public with her allegations, Rob Schneider and Seth Green shared their own unpleasant experiences with Murray.

Schneider claimed that Murray "absolutely hated" the "Saturday Night Live" cast when he guest-hosted the comedy sketch series in the 90s. He said that the "Lost in Translation" star particularly "hated" Adam Sandler and Chris Farley.

Green recalled an incident in which he said Murray dangled him by his ankles and dropped him in a trash can on the "SNL" set in 1981 when Green was nine years old.

Representatives for Murray did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.