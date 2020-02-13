Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apology after Kobe Bryant question outrage

CBS anchor Gayle King accepted an apology from rapper Snoop Dogg on Wednesday for disparaging her after she mentioned Kobe Bryant's 2003 sexual abuse case during a network interview following his death.

The drama began after King interviewed former WNBA player Lisa Leslie about Bryant's death in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of all nine passengers on board, including Bryant's daughter Gianna.

“It’s been said that [Bryant's] legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge, which was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?” King had asked.

She later claimed CBS had cherry-picked the comment and allowed it to be shown out of context.

Snoop Dogg responded by calling out King on Instagram after the interview and appeared to threaten the anchor if she didn't "back off."

“We expect more from you Gayle," he said in a video message. "Respect the family and back off, b----, before we come get you.”

The rapper issued a mea culpa Wednesday on Instagram, saying: "Two wrongs don't make no right. When you're wrong, you gotta fix it."

"So with that being said: Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions... Me being angry at questions that you asked. [I] Overreacted. Should have handled it way different than that. I was raised better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful," he continued.

"I didn't mean for it to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn't here to defend himself. A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it's OK to fix it, it's OK to man up and say that you're wrong. I apologize. Hopefully, we can sit down and talk privately. Have a good day," he added.

King told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she accepts Snoop Dogg's apology.

"I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss," she said in a statement.

"As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times," King added. "I don't always get it perfect but I'm constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity."

