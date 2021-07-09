Gavin Rossdale steps out after ex Gwen Stefani marries Blake Shelton in Oklahoma

Gavin Rossdale was spotted walking his Pomeranian dog Chewy through a park on Thursday after his ex-wife, Gwen Stefani, remarried last week.

The No Doubt singer, 51, wed Blake Shelton, 45, at his Oklahoma ranch on Saturday, July 3. The couple began seeing each other back in 2015 while working as coaches on "The Voice."

Stefani and Rossdale, 55, were married for 13 years and share three sons together: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.

Rossdale also has a daughter Daisy, 32, from a previous relationship.

In a 2016 interview with Glamour magazine, Stefani spoke out about the end of her marriage to the Bush leader singer. He allegedly cheated on her with their nanny.

"I don't think you'll talk to one person who didn't make it in a marriage who's not gonna feel that way," she admitted in regards to being embarrassed about the divorce. "The intention of being married is the vow, right? You want to put everything into it to make it a success."

"[Marriage] was the one thing I didn't want to fail at. People can say whatever they want to about me, and I don't get too affected. But I didn't want them to think I was a failure," Stefani said.

Meanwhile, Rossdale previously reflected on the split to The Guardian.

"Well, if you divorce America’s sweetheart, you’re in trouble. Or rather, if she divorces me. So … I don’t read [headlines], but I know I’ve been portrayed as a bad guy," he said.

His priority is his kids, though, and prefers to keep things cordial. "She’s the mother of my children and one of the most incredible girls in the world," he said.

"I wish her all the happiness in the world, and that’s the true sign of love. As I’m sure your favorite artist Sting said: ‘If you love someone, set them free.;" Rossdale mused.