Gary Oldman interrupted while announcing SAG Award for Best Actress

Gary Oldman was a part of a bizarre moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday night.

As Oldman was announcing the winner for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, someone screamed the actor’s name before he read the winner.

Emily Blunt, who was nominated for “Mary Poppins Returns,” was startled by the call.

Oldman and the crowd laughed for a minute before he read off Glenn Close’s name. The actress won the award for her performance as Joan Castleman in “The Wife.”

However, whoever shouted Oldman’s name didn’t reveal themselves. Social media was quick to allege that it was “Vice” actor Christian Bale who shouted the actor’s name.

Viewers also called the person who yelled, a “schmuck,” according to The Evening Standard.

Neither Goldman nor Bale addressed the shout — and the loud crowd member's identity has yet to be revealed.