Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Gary Oldman interrupted while announcing SAG Award for Best Actress

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Gary Oldman presents the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Gary Oldman presents the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Gary Oldman was a part of a bizarre moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday night.

As Oldman was announcing the winner for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, someone screamed the actor’s name before he read the winner.

Emily Blunt, who was nominated for “Mary Poppins Returns,” was startled by the call.

'BLACK PANTHER,' 'MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL' WIN BIG AT SAG AWARDS

Oldman and the crowd laughed for a minute before he read off Glenn Close’s name. The actress won the award for her performance as Joan Castleman in “The Wife.”

However, whoever shouted Oldman’s name didn’t reveal themselves. Social media was quick to allege that it was “Vice” actor Christian Bale who shouted the actor’s name.

Viewers also called the person who yelled, a “schmuck,” according to The Evening Standard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither Goldman nor Bale addressed the shout — and the loud crowd member's identity has yet to be revealed.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.