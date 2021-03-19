Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are ‘even closer’ after working on marriage during quarantine

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s marriage is now stronger than ever.

During a virtual appearance on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday, the "Friends in Low Places" singer, 59, revealed that he and his wife Trisha Yearwood worked on their relationship while they were quarantining last month. The couple isolated themselves after a member of their team, as well as Yearwood, 56, contracted COVID-19.

"We used it to work on ourselves because we were by ourselves for two weeks, almost three weeks," Brooks told co-host Stephen "tWitch" Boss. "I think 99.9% of people wouldn't have done what I [did], but I thought since we're here, and we ain't got nowhere to go, let's just attack some of the hardest things over the 15 years that bugs one of us, right?"

"It was like living in a little house," Brooks explained. "You couldn't go anywhere, so you couldn't walk away from the conversation. And I thought it was great, I think we came out the other end even closer and tighter than we were when we went in."

Yearwood then chimed in, adding: "If you can talk about the hard stuff, it's good. And we're in this for the long haul."

In a press release last month, a rep for Brooks confirmed that he had tested negative for coronavirus while Yearwood tested positive.

According to the release, the pair was already quarantining "at home on the heels of a recent positive Covid test by a member of their team."

"The Queen and I have now tested twice," Brooks said at the time. "Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for."

"Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together," the star shared, adding that he would not be participating in his Inside Studio G series on Facebook for a time.

"And anyone who knows [Yearwood] knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together," Brooks said.

"Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan. We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers," he concluded.

