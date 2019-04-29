'Game of Thrones' fans complain about 'too dark' lighting in Battle of Winterfell

[WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS SPOILERS FROM "GAME OF THRONES"]

“Game of Thrones” fans were excited to finally watch the Battle of Winterfell play out, but they were sorely disappointed when they couldn’t see several scenes because of the dark cinematography.

Several viewers took to social media to slam the popular HBO series for making the lighting in the epic battle scene in Season 8, Episode 3 “too dark.” Many claimed they had to rewatch parts of the episode because they couldn’t see what was happening in the chaos between the White Walkers and the army at Winterfell.

“Y’all don’t understand I have to keep rewatching [the scenes] cause it’s so dark and so fast. And you don’t know who the f--- is going down…but you know our characters are fighting for their f---ing lives yo,” comedian Leslie Jones said in a video posted on Twitter with the caption, “UUUUGGGGHHH! It’s so hard to watch yo!!”

“How do you switch this show from night mode?” a tweet read.

Another Twitter user joked, “BREAKING : HBO announces a Platinum Edition Director’s Cut that will include a #BattleForWinterfell version with better lighting for an extra $19.99.”

“My laptop screen ain’t cut out for this ‘artistic choice’ in lighting, @HBO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” a viewer complained.

“I get that you want the episode to feel chaotic through cinematography, but this is overkill, use a little bit of artistic liberty so we can see what the f--- is going on. #GamefThrones @HBO,” another person said.

“#GoT #BattleOfWinterfell be like: [black screen],” a fan said.

A tweet read, “The lighting budget for this episode was 8 candles. But on the bright side I found my Tv’s brightness setting #GameOfThrones.”

“The real Game of Thrones is trying to see what the hell is happening on my pitch dark screen #BattleForWinterfell,” a person tweeted.

“So all those millions of dollars in production value must have went to the dragon scenes because damn are the battle scenes dark as hell on #GameOfThrones,” another fan wrote.

Despite the complaints, Season 8, Episode 3’s unexpected moment was definitely bright enough for fans to watch — when Arya Stark plunges her Valyrian steel dagger into the Night King that killed the leader and the White Walkers and ended the battle.