'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington revealed he kept a statue of himself from the set

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington has already stolen a piece from the set of the final season of the hit HBO show. Fortunately, it's the piece that makes the most sense for him to own.

The 32-year-old actor appeared in a teaser trailer for the upcoming season in which his character, Jon Snow, is accompanied by his sisters Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) as they walk through the Stark family crypt and see statues of their departed family. At the end of the video, the trio see statues of themselves. Whether this foreshadows the character’s possible deaths or not, one thing is clear - Harington really appreciated his likeness.

The star revealed in an interview on “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show” that he kept the statue of himself from the show and has big plans for what to do with it.

“I kept that statue. You know, the one in the crypt. I kept it, they sent it to my house. So I’ve got it in my shed. How sad is that?” he said with a laugh. “I was the only one who kept their statue that’s how narcissistic I am.”

It’s hard to determine what’s more surprising, that the actor kept his statue or that his co-stars didn’t bother.

When asked what his plans are for the impressive sculpture, Harington revealed that he may want it displayed full-time in his yard.

“I’m going to turn it into a water feature I think,” he said.

Unfortunately, the star wasn’t able to give any details on what fans can expect from the upcoming conclusion to the epic fantasy story. However, he did mention that he’s pleased with the way the final episode shook out and believes fans will be on board for the ride as well.

“I'm so excited for people to see it," Harington told Ball, (via E! News). "I think it's going to be extraordinary, hopefully it'll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might."

Harington’s sentiments on the final season echo that of his co-star, famed strongman Hafthor Bjornsson, who recently told Fox News that he hasn’t been this excited for a premiere in years.

“I can tell you this,” he told Fox. “I myself am super-excited to see the season. I’ve never been this excited before. I’m a fan myself and this was the hardest season that I have done ever for ‘Game of Thrones.’ It was the most difficult. Like, physically and mentally for me.”