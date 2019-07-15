‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin says outspoken fans won’t influence book ending

"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin won’t let outspoken fans of the acclaimed HBO show dictate how he writes the book ending of his epic fantasy saga.

Martin, 70, is still working on the final two installments of his “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, “The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring.” He told Entertainment Weekly that he’s sticking to his planned ending regardless of how fans reacted to the show – despite some lingering temptation.

"And there is a temptation to then change it [in the upcoming books] — 'Oh my god, it's screwed up, I have to come up with something different,'" Martin told the outlet. "But that’s wrong. Because you’ve been planning for a certain ending and if you suddenly change direction just because somebody figured it out, or because they don’t like it, then it screws up the whole structure.

“I want to write the book I’ve always intended to write all along,” he continued. “And when it comes out they can like it or they can not like it.”

Many fans have voiced their disappointment over the writing and character development of the final season. Some fans even created a petition urging the show's creators to "remake" the final season. Another campaign aimed to have the series' creators, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, appear as the top Google result for "bad writers."

Martin has previously said that while he gave the show writers an outline of events, they chose to follow certain threads and change or leave out others.

“It’s like two alternate realities existing side-by-side,” Martin told EW of the books and the show. “I have to double down and do my version of it which is what I’ve been doing.”

Martin also revealed that he felt tremendous pressure to write his books to stay ahead of the show. Now that it has concluded, he says he isn’t racing to finish the series.

“There’s no longer a race,” he said. “The show is over. I’m writing the book. It will be done when it’s done.”