'Game of Thrones' author George R.R. Martin hints prequel series will have fan-favorite family, creatures

“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin has released some new details on the state of Westeros in HBO’s upcoming prequel of the epic fantasy – a series that so far has been kept under wraps.

Martin, the 70-year-old author of the book series, is executive producing the prequel. While few specifics are known, the series is reportedly set thousands of years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes to the rise of the White Walkers and the near-destruction of man.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Martin suggested fans will see some of their favorite families and creatures, though the prequel reportedly predates the appearance of dragons.

“The Starks will definitely be there,” he said. “Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, 'The Others' — and that will be an aspect of it. There are things like direwolves and mammoths.”

While some fans may be happy to dig deeper into the Stark family's story, Martin confirmed at least one notable family hasn’t yet risen to power in the prequel’s Westeros.

“The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar,” he said. “It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of ‘Game of Thrones.’”

Martin also detailed that Westeros at this time is divided into about 100 “petty kingdoms.” He said that the kingdoms of Westeros had been slowly consolidated over the years until the famous Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon’s conquest.

The series was rumored to be titled “The Long Night,” but Martin told EW other suggestions are being considered. He said “The Longest Night” is a variant he “wouldn’t mind.”

Little else is known about the prequel series, which is headed by showrunner Jane Goldman. The pilot began filming in Northern Ireland last month and stars Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.

