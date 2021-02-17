Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Courteney Cox
Published

Courteney Cox performs 'Friends' theme song on piano: 'How'd I do?'

The star often shows off her piano skills on Instagram

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 17Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Courteney Cox is showing off her musical prowess.

The 56-year-old actress is best known for starring as Monica in the iconic sitcom "Friends" from 1994-2004.

The show spurred many scenes, lines and settings that have withstood the test of time, much like the show's theme song, "I'll Be There for You," by The Rembrandts.

Ahead of the upcoming "Friends" reunion special on HBO Max, Cox took to Instagram to put her own spin on the classic tune, playing the song on a piano alongside musician Joel Taylor on the guitar.

COURTENEY COX REVEALS HOW SHE RECREATED ICONIC 'FRIENDS' TURKEY SCENE

The clip kicks off with Cox performing four claps, which is arguably the best-known part of the tune before diving into some fast-paced chords while Taylor strummed along.

Courteney Cox showed off her piano skills by playing the iconic 'Friends' theme song, 'I'll Be There for You,' by The Rembrandts. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Courteney Cox showed off her piano skills by playing the iconic 'Friends' theme song, 'I'll Be There for You,' by The Rembrandts. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The video ends when dialogue audio from the show plays, surprising the actress.

"Oh, that was Chandler," she said, referencing Matthew Perry's character Chandler Bing, after realizing what the sound was.

"How’d I do?" she asked in the caption.

According to the celebrity reactions in the comments, Cox did pretty darn well.

"OMG OMG," wrote David Beckham, adding flame emojis, as well as smiling faces with hearts for eyes.

'FRIENDS' REUNION RESCHEDULED FOR MARCH 2021, MATTHEW PERRY SAYS

"Hahaha," said "Queer Eye" star Tan France. "Yessss."

"This is amazing," wrote actress Beth Behrs.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay added: "So awesome court!"

In celebration of Thanksgiving, Cox also recreated a famous "Friends" moment when she put her entire head into a raw turkey.

Courteney Cox (center) starred in 10 seasons of 'Friends' alongside (left to right) Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Courteney Cox (center) starred in 10 seasons of 'Friends' alongside (left to right) Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

She later shared a behind-the-scenes video showcasing how she managed to encase her noggin in poultry.

The Golden Globe nominee isn't one to shy away from showing off her talent on the keys on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, the star shared a video of herself playing along to Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" with Taylor.

A pair of pooches make a brief cameo in the clip, prompting the caption: "Even my dogs love this song @oliviarodrigo."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Actress Suzanne Somers commented, "Omg so great."

"Wish I was there," added Isla Fisher.

On Our Radar