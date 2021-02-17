Courteney Cox performs 'Friends' theme song on piano: 'How'd I do?'

Courteney Cox is showing off her musical prowess.

The 56-year-old actress is best known for starring as Monica in the iconic sitcom "Friends" from 1994-2004.

The show spurred many scenes, lines and settings that have withstood the test of time, much like the show's theme song, "I'll Be There for You," by The Rembrandts.

Ahead of the upcoming "Friends" reunion special on HBO Max, Cox took to Instagram to put her own spin on the classic tune, playing the song on a piano alongside musician Joel Taylor on the guitar.

The clip kicks off with Cox performing four claps, which is arguably the best-known part of the tune before diving into some fast-paced chords while Taylor strummed along.

The video ends when dialogue audio from the show plays, surprising the actress.

"Oh, that was Chandler," she said, referencing Matthew Perry's character Chandler Bing, after realizing what the sound was.

"How’d I do?" she asked in the caption.

According to the celebrity reactions in the comments, Cox did pretty darn well.

"OMG OMG," wrote David Beckham, adding flame emojis, as well as smiling faces with hearts for eyes.

"Hahaha," said "Queer Eye" star Tan France. "Yessss."

"This is amazing," wrote actress Beth Behrs.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay added: "So awesome court!"

In celebration of Thanksgiving, Cox also recreated a famous "Friends" moment when she put her entire head into a raw turkey.

She later shared a behind-the-scenes video showcasing how she managed to encase her noggin in poultry.

The Golden Globe nominee isn't one to shy away from showing off her talent on the keys on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the star shared a video of herself playing along to Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" with Taylor.

A pair of pooches make a brief cameo in the clip, prompting the caption: "Even my dogs love this song @oliviarodrigo."

Actress Suzanne Somers commented, "Omg so great."

"Wish I was there," added Isla Fisher.