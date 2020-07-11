French princess dead at 54 after motorcycle crash, monthlong coma

French Princess Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre has died of injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash. She was 54.

The socialite died July 3 after being in a monthlong coma following the crash in France, her family confirmed.

"Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre, born in 1966, has just left us after a month of coma in the Kremlin Bicetre hospital following a tragic motorcycle accident. She died surrounded by her whole family," the family said in a statement via French publication Point De Vue.

The princess, who was born in France, was the daughter of Duke Charles Henri of Clermont-Tonnerre and Anne Moranville. She was known as an avid motorcycle rider, having had "a weakness for Hells Angels and Harley-Davidson without worrying about the eyes of others," the publication noted.

She began her career as a stylist at Dior before working at Point De Vue as a journalist in the 1990s, according to the outlet.

She was previously married to French businessman Alastair Cuddeford and leaves behind two children, Allegra and Calixte.

A press release noted that she continuously had the ability to light up any room she was in.

"All her family and friends will keep from Hermine the memory of a great lady with a big heart who always had time for others," the release states via the French outlet. "It was enough that she entered a party to change the atmosphere and energize all the assistance. She will remain as a reference for the end of the XXth century of an art of living."

The release went on to say that the princess "transported you with a joy and kindness" that will not be forgotten.

She reportedly wrote seven novels and appeared on several television shows, including "Fear Factor" and "La Ferme Celebrites en Afrique."