Fred Savage was ‘quick to anger’ while on TV show's set: report

News that Fred Savage was reportedly "quick to anger" has surfaced a week after he was fired from executive producing and directing ABC’s reboot of "The Wonder Years."

Sources that worked alongside Savage told People magazine that the director was "quick to anger," which took a toll on the people working with him. Savage is facing allegations of misconduct while on set of the ABC show.

"He works his crews pretty hard by always doing more takes than necessary," the insider told the outlet. "Some directors just overshoot. Sometimes they feel like they didn't get the performance or want to try another angle or things like that. He overshoots, and the days are longer, therefore giving more opportunities to snap at people."

A second source shared with the outlet that Savage "can have a temper and occasional outbursts."

A representative for Savage did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Another source spoke with People, claiming that Savage spent the weekend with his wife, Jennifer Lynn, at their home in Los Angeles.

"He hasn't seemed stressed," the source said to the outlet. "He seems pretty relaxed and enjoying some time off."

Disney announced the company cut ties with Savage as the executive producer and director of :The Wonder Years" after an investigation into allegations of "inappropriate conduct" was launched on Friday.

In a statement to Fox News, 20th Television, which is a subsidiary of Disney Television Studios, said it has cut ties with Savage.

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of ‘The Wonder Years,’" the spokesperson said.

This isn’t the first time that Savage has been the subject of a harassment scandal.

As previously reported in 2018, his on-screen mom on "The Wonder Years," Alley Mills, claimed that the show was not picked up for a seventh season due to ongoing harassment allegations against him.

And back in 1993, another costume designer, Monique Long, filed a lawsuit in L.A. alleging she was unable to do her job because Savage, then 16, reportedly made sexual remarks, propositioned her for an affair and requested to hold her hand. She was eventually fired from the show. The case was dropped after an undisclosed out-of-court settlement.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.