'Frasier' actress Bebe Neuwirth says she hasn’t been approached about a reboot: ‘I don’t know anything’

Bebe Neuwirth, who played Dr. Frasier Crane’s ex-wife Lilith Sternin in the hit sitcom "Frasier," said she has not been approached to appear in a possible reboot — at least not yet.

“Frasier,” a spinoff of “Cheers,” told the story of Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), who moves back to his hometown of Seattle, settles with his father and works as a radio psychiatrist.

The hit show aired from 1993 until 2004. Grammer originally played Crane starting in 1984, when he appeared on “Cheers” from 1984 until 1993.

“No, I just see lots of chatter about it,” the 60-year-old actress told Closer Weekly. “I don’t know anything. I haven’t heard anything personally.”

According to the magazine, the Tony Award-winning star first appeared as Frasier’s girlfriend-turned-wife on "Cheers" from 1986 until 1993. For “Frasier” she frequently returned with the onscreen couple’s child Frederick (Trevor Einhorn) in a recurring guest role. Neuwirth won two Emmys for playing Lilith on “Cheers” and obtained a single nomination for “Frasier.”

When asked if she was open to the idea of a “Frasier” reboot, Neuwirth responded: “Sure, but reboots are tricky because the original is so fine. So if you’re going to do it, it better be really phenomenal. I do trust Kelsey, though, and his taste and his intelligence. If he does it again, I’m sure he’ll do it really, really well and the best version. Absolutely.”

Neuwirth also shared she has faith in the show’s original writers, one of the many secrets behind the show’s lasting success.

“I trust those writers,” said Neuwirth. “I never imagined what had happened from the first time my character walked into the bar on ‘Cheers.’ I never would have imagined, but they were the greatest writers in TV comedies. It was brilliant. All of their choices were brilliant.

As for working with Grammer, Neuwirth insisted she has nothing but fond memories collaborating with the star.

“Every time I looked in his eyes, he’s just the greatest,” she gushed.

A revival of the NBC sitcom has been rumored for many years. In April of this year, TMZ indicated that “Frasier” might be getting the band back together. The outlet snapped a photo of the 64-year-old walking on the streets of London with a “Frasier” script-in-hand. The binder also sported Grammer’s production company logo, Gramnet.

Representatives for Grammer said that people submit ideas, which Grammer considers, but there’s no real movement on a potential revival at this time.

The statement is in line with comments the star previously made at the show’s 25th-anniversary celebration in Los Angeles, where he admitted that he’d be open to reprising the role of Frasier Crane provided his co-stars David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin reprise their roles as well.

"No, there’s been no premise that has come along that has the necessary fire,” Grammer said at the time.

“A lot of us are quite committed to the concept that you would never try to redo what we once had,” he added.

Sadly, there can never be a true revival of the cast following the death of actor John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane for more than 10 years. Martin was Frasier's father and was meant as the heart of the show.

Grammer tweeted an image at the time of Mahoney hugging him shortly after his death with the caption, “He was my father. I loved him.”

In March, Grammer told “This Morning” he had hoped for the series to return.

“Well, my hope is that we can bring it back, [but] we’re sort of shopping for the right idea,” said Grammer. “’Will & Grace’ have done a continuation now, and it’s basically the next day from when they were last on the air, and I don’t think that’s appropriate for ‘Frasier.’"

Grammer shared that so far, no one has approached him with the possibility of bringing “Frasier” back as a reboot.

Back in 2017, Grammer told Fox News it never gets tiring for fans to still recognize him as Crane.

“Listen, I would be a fool if I took umbrage with that,” he explained. “He was a wonderful character. Frasier Crane is a wonderful character. He was fun to play, brought me great success, brought me great financial reward, and honestly, an enormous amount of satisfaction in having helped so many people.”

“The number of people that come up to me is never aggressive or unhappy,” he continued. “They’re always smiling and thankful and grateful for the work. And then, of course, there are others who paid more attention to the show and had a little more understanding of some of the drama. So, it’s just a career. I’ve been at it for a long time. And it would be indecorous of me to take issue with the fact that I’m recognized for Frasier. It’s a great character.”

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.

