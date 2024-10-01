Expand / Collapse search
Frankie Valli, 90, insists nobody is 'forcing' him to perform after video concerns fans

The Four Seasons singer Frankie Valli is set to tour through April 2025

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 30 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 30

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Frankie Valli is insisting nobody is "forcing" him to perform after videos of his recent performances sparked concern among fans online.

Valli, 90, is currently on tour with his band The Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

"I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air," the musician said in a statement, via People magazine. "I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always. I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks."

"How do we do the show?! The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments," he explained. "We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements…. everything. I get a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone forcing me to go on stage. Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do."

FRANKIE VALLI PROTECTED FROM SON BY PERMANENT RESTRAINING ORDER AFTER THREATS OF 'PHYSICAL VIOLENCE'

Frankie Valli performs

Frankie Valli insisted nobody is "forcing" him to perform on tour. (Getty Images)

"Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do."

— Frankie Valli
Frankie Valli sings on stage

Frankie Valli plans to perform for as long as he can. (Getty Images)

Valli confirmed he plans to continue performing for as long as he can.

"I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound. Like that line in ‘Jersey Boys,’ I’m like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music."

The 90-year-old singer is currently on tour with the Four Seasons and is scheduled to take the stage through April 2025.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons sit in a circle

Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi performing as The Four Seasons in 1963. (Getty Images)

Videos of Valli's most recent performances showed the singer lagging behind during the choreography for his hit song, "December 1963 (Oh What a Night)." He was also accused of lip-syncing after seemingly messing up the lyrics to the song "Bye Bye Baby (Baby, Goodbye)."

"I really hope he's doing this willingly, he looks exhausted :( Frankie Valli is a treasure," one user commented on a video.

"Let this man rest!" another added.

One user noted: "I love him, amazing talent but let the poor man retire already."

Amid the social media concerns, Lenny Kravitz shared a selfie with the crooner.

"Just ran into the legendary Frankie Valli at the airport," Kravitz wrote on Sept. 29. "Nothing but respect for you sir. Endless hits and still touring at 90 years young. Love !"

