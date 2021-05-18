Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tom Brady
Published

FOX teases unscripted Tom Brady series

The seven-time Super Bowl champion formed his 199 Productions company last year

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 18Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Tom Brady is headed to the FOX family.

On Monday, the network teased an upcoming unscripted series with the seven-time Super Bowl champion during its upfront presentation catered to advertisers.

Just before wrapping up the hour-long plus presentation, Charlie Collier, CEO of FOX Entertainment, revealed that the company was working with Brady in what appears to be the next phase of the quarterback’s life whenever his football career draws to a close.

TOM BRADY, GISELE BÜNDCHEN CELEBRATE 12 YEARS OF MARRIAGE: 'COULDN’T HAVE IMAGINED A BETTER PARTNER THAN YOU'

Jim Gray reflects on what latest Super Bowl win means to Tom BradyVideo

GISELE BÜNDCHEN TO LEAVE IMG MODELS AFTER 22 YEARS: REPORT

"We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady, yes, that Tom Brady," said Collier, although the executive didn’t delve into specifics.

According to Deadline, the project might be produced by "Love Is Blind" and "Married at First Sight" producer Kinetic Content and the outlet speculates that the show will likely be produced by Brady’s own production company 199 Productions, which formed in March 2020.

The "199" is significant as it is the exact position Brady was chosen at when he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL draft. Six other quarterbacks were selected ahead of Brady.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady won his latest Super Bowl in February with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

FOX's upfront presentation also featured appearances from "9-1-1" franchise stars Angela Bassett and Rob Lowe and "Call Me Kat" star and producer Mayim Bialik and even Brady's teammate Rob Gronkowski.  

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

On Our Radar