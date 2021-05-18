FOX teases unscripted Tom Brady series

Tom Brady is headed to the FOX family.

On Monday, the network teased an upcoming unscripted series with the seven-time Super Bowl champion during its upfront presentation catered to advertisers.

Just before wrapping up the hour-long plus presentation, Charlie Collier, CEO of FOX Entertainment, revealed that the company was working with Brady in what appears to be the next phase of the quarterback’s life whenever his football career draws to a close.

"We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady, yes, that Tom Brady," said Collier, although the executive didn’t delve into specifics.

According to Deadline, the project might be produced by "Love Is Blind" and "Married at First Sight" producer Kinetic Content and the outlet speculates that the show will likely be produced by Brady’s own production company 199 Productions, which formed in March 2020.

The "199" is significant as it is the exact position Brady was chosen at when he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL draft. Six other quarterbacks were selected ahead of Brady.

Brady won his latest Super Bowl in February with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

FOX's upfront presentation also featured appearances from "9-1-1" franchise stars Angela Bassett and Rob Lowe and "Call Me Kat" star and producer Mayim Bialik and even Brady's teammate Rob Gronkowski.