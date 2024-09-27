Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Tommy Lee's dog attacked, Catherine Zeta-Jones risqué gift

Ice Cube denies attending Diddy's wild parties, '7th Heaven' stars speak out on TV dad Stephen Collins' sexual abuse confession

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan split with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Tommy Lee's dog attacked by a coyote before being resued, Catherine Zeta-Jones' risqué birthday gift to Michael Douglas. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

Top 3:

- Tommy Lee’s dog attacked by coyote before being rescued by wife Brittany Furlan.

- Catherine Zeta-Jones’ risqué gift for Michael Douglas’ 80th birthday.

- Ice Cube denies being at Diddy's parties.

Mackenzie Rosman, Beverley Mitchell, Matt Gallagher and Stephen Collins' pose together for a photo at the 'Summer Catch' premiere in 2001

"7th Heaven" castmembers MacKenzie Rosman, Beverly Mitchell, David Gallegher and Stephen Collins at the "Summer Catch" Premiere in 2001.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

'INEXCUSABLE' - '7th Heaven' stars speak out on TV dad Stephen Collins' sexual abuse of minors 10 years after his confession.

FREAK INVITE - Hollywood actress turned down Diddy's party invitation, says he had the 'littlest hands.'

Kate Winslet in a black dress with jewel embellishments

Kate Winslet says her retirement fantasy is "inappropriate" to share publicly. (Felix Hörhager/picture alliance via Getty Images)

'SO INAPPROPRIATE' - Kate Winslet confesses her retirement fantasy is 'rude and sexual.'

‘FLIP OR FLOP’ - HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae admit one thing causes 'tension' on set with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

Shania Twain standing on stage holding a microphone with her arms out wide

Shania Twain admits she has stage fright. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

'AIN'T NO QUITTER' - Shania Twain says stage fright could force her to be taken 'off the stage.'

DON’T STOP BELIEVIN’ - ‘America's Got Talent’ winner, janitor Richard Goodall, says ‘sky’s the limit’ for future. 

'I'LL BE MISSING YOU' - Diddy's children address late mother Kim Porter's sudden 2018 death in social media post.

Kim Porter and Sean Combs pose with their children Quincy, Christian, Jessie and D'Lila at an event for Netflix

(L-R) Kim Porter, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Brown, Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs in 2018. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending