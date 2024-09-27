Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Tommy Lee's dog attacked, Catherine Zeta-Jones risqué gift

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
Top 3:
- Tommy Lee’s dog attacked by coyote before being rescued by wife Brittany Furlan.
- Catherine Zeta-Jones’ risqué gift for Michael Douglas’ 80th birthday.
- Ice Cube denies being at Diddy's parties.
'INEXCUSABLE' - '7th Heaven' stars speak out on TV dad Stephen Collins' sexual abuse of minors 10 years after his confession.
FREAK INVITE - Hollywood actress turned down Diddy's party invitation, says he had the 'littlest hands.'
'SO INAPPROPRIATE' - Kate Winslet confesses her retirement fantasy is 'rude and sexual.'
‘FLIP OR FLOP’ - HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae admit one thing causes 'tension' on set with his ex-wife Christina Hall.
'AIN'T NO QUITTER' - Shania Twain says stage fright could force her to be taken 'off the stage.'
DON’T STOP BELIEVIN’ - ‘America's Got Talent’ winner, janitor Richard Goodall, says ‘sky’s the limit’ for future.
'I'LL BE MISSING YOU' - Diddy's children address late mother Kim Porter's sudden 2018 death in social media post.
