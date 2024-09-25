Diddy's children address late mother Kim Porter's sudden 2018 death in social media post

Four of Sean "Diddy" Combs' children are speaking out for the first time since their father was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, refuting "horrific conspiracy theories" involving their late mother, Kim Porter and a book claiming to be her own testimony.

Sons Quincy, 33 (whom Porter had with Al B Sure! and whom Combs later adopted) and Christian, 26, as well as the couple's twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, 17, wrote in a joint statement that they had "seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating" about their parents' relationship and their mother's death in 2018.

"Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves," they wrote. "Please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend. Nor do they have her best interests at heart."

"Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world. And nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon. The cause of her death has long been established," they wrote. "There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process. And we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day."

Porter, who had been separated from Combs for several years at the time of her passing, was found dead in her home in November 2018. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office later confirmed that she had died from lobar pneumonia.

"We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives," her children continued. "Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful. strong. and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories."

Earlier this month, a book, "KIM'S LOST WORDS: A journey for justice, from the other side..." was released by publisher Chris Todd. The 59-page manuscript, allegedly written by Porter before her death, included claims of abuse and detailed depictions of her sexual encounters with Combs.

"The Kim Porter ‘memoir’ is fake," Combs' attorney, Erica Wolf, told Fox News Digital. "It is also offensive – a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy. Chris Todd has no respect for Ms. Porter or her family, who deserve better. Unlike the fabrications in his sickening ‘memoir,’ it is an established fact that Ms. Porter died of natural causes. May she rest in peace."

Al B Sure! spoke about Porter in a lengthy Instagram post of his own on Monday, alleging that her death was a "tragic murder." Al B Sure!, who was married to Porter for a year, called for an investigation into her death.

Reps for Al B Sure!, as well as "Kim's Lost Words" publisher Todd, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Combs is also father to son Justin, 30, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton, Chance, 18, whom he shares with his friend and businesswoman Sarah Chapman, as well as Love, 1, whom he shares with model Dana Tran.

The disgraced media mogul continues to be held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he awaits a federal trial. He was initially denied bail by the court, only to be denied a second time during an appeal.

