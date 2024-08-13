Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Tom Cruise's stunt, Elle King's family issues, Catherine Bach's Daisy Dukes

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here .

CRUISE CONTROL - Tom Cruise dives into Paris Olympics closing ceremony in jaw-dropping stunt.

'VERY TOXIC' - Elle King details 'toxic' relationship with dad Rob Schneider: 'He's just not nice.'

DAISY DUKES - 'Dukes of Hazzard' star Catherine Bach still breaks out Daisy Duke shorts she made famous.

'A LITTLE MUCH' - Pioneer Woman says bloodied husband's 'unrelenting grind' has to come to an end.

FAULTY FAIRY TALE - Prince Albert admits it wasn’t love at first sight with Princess Charlene amid divorce rumors.

‘HILLBILLY’ SKILLS - Jewel champions hillbilly culture for music career success.

SPARKLY PERFORMANCE - Sabrina Carpenter screams, runs from fireworks display during onstage performance.

‘I'M SO SORRY' - Gwen Stefani cancels Atlantic City concert due to 'recent injury' after consulting doctors.

'MOST IMPORTANT THING' - Vince Vaughn makes rare appearance with kids at Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Most important thing in the world.'

‘I DROPPED DEAD’ - Country star Phil Vassar 'died twice' after heart attack and stroke.

