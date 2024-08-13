Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Tom Cruise's stunt, Elle King's family issues, Catherine Bach's Daisy Dukes

Jewel embraces 'hillbilly' culture, Sabrina Carpenter gets spooked on stage

Tom Cruise in a classic tuxedo smiles for a photo split Elle King in a blue dress soft smiles on the carpet split Catherine Bach in a black shirt and sparkly striped jacket

Tom Cruise performed a crazy stunt during the Olympics closing ceremony. Elle King spoke about her complicated relationship with father Rob Schneider. "Dukes of Hazzard" actress Catherine Bach still wears her Daisy Dukes. (Getty Images)

CRUISE CONTROL - Tom Cruise dives into Paris Olympics closing ceremony in jaw-dropping stunt.

'VERY TOXIC' - Elle King details 'toxic' relationship with dad Rob Schneider: 'He's just not nice.'

DAISY DUKES - 'Dukes of Hazzard' star Catherine Bach still breaks out Daisy Duke shorts she made famous.

Ree Drummond in a printed top smiles on the carpet with husband Ladd Drummond in a black shirt and tan cowboy hat

Food Network star Ree Drummond spoke about her husband's difficult summer on their ranch. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine)

'A LITTLE MUCH' - Pioneer Woman says bloodied husband's 'unrelenting grind' has to come to an end.

FAULTY FAIRY TALE - Prince Albert admits it wasn’t love at first sight with Princess Charlene amid divorce rumors.

‘HILLBILLY’ SKILLS - Jewel champions hillbilly culture for music career success.

Sabrina Carpenter in a yellow strapless leotard-like outfit singing on stage

While performing, Sabrina Carpenter was spooked by some fireworks. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

SPARKLY PERFORMANCE - Sabrina Carpenter screams, runs from fireworks display during onstage performance.

‘I'M SO SORRY' - Gwen Stefani cancels Atlantic City concert due to 'recent injury' after consulting doctors.

'MOST IMPORTANT THING' - Vince Vaughn makes rare appearance with kids at Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Most important thing in the world.'

Phil Vassar in a red and black suit and black top hat performing behind the piano

Phil Vassar revealed he "died twice" after suffering a heart attack and stroke. (Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

‘I DROPPED DEAD’ - Country star Phil Vassar 'died twice' after heart attack and stroke.

