'Dukes of Hazzard' star Catherine Bach still breaks out Daisy Duke shorts she made famous

"Dukes of Hazzard" star Catherine Bach might still be rocking the famous "Daisy Duke" shorts.

Bach, who starred as Daisy Duke in the original TV series, revealed whether a reunion or reboot is in the cards, while speaking with Fox News Digital during her co-star John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino's wedding celebration at the Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles on Aug. 1.

"Well, you know, shows are a mystical thing at best, because you never know what's going to work and how things are going to click," Bach explained to Fox News Digital. "And you have to have a good writer. It can't just be writing on an idea."

"You have to execute that idea. So, yeah, if everything comes together. Of course," she noted. "I'm still here, the guys are still here. It would be great, but I don't know."

"Dukes of Hazzard," which followed the story of the Duke boys from Hazzard County, aired from 1979 until 1985.

Fast-forwarding to today, fans could possibly still catch Bach wearing the classic denim shorts made famous by the comedy show.

"Only if you come to my house and watch me garden," Bach revealed. "Or at the beach. I'll be honest, at the beach."

Bach originally didn't want the role of Daisy Duke.

"Here’s the thing – they’ve been looking for a year for that part," Bach told Fox News Digital in 2019. "They went to New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Georgia and California. Nothing. So I said, 'That’s very nice of you to think of me, and I know you’re doing this as a favor to my husband, but you don’t have to.' I just didn't think I had a chance. But he goes, ‘I really want you to come in.’"

"A few weeks later, I was at some little Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills with my girlfriend, who directed my one-act play . . . I tell her, ‘I do have this interview that I’m supposed to go, but I’m not. . . . You know part Daisy Duke for Warner Bros.? They want me to come in, but I know I’m not going to get it.’ . . . She goes, ‘It’s Warner Bros. You never know who you’re going to meet on the way in and on the way out. Just go!’ So I went."

"After I did my reading during the audition, there was total silence. I thought, ‘Oh no, they didn’t like what I did.’ Then everyone, we’re talking about 30 people, got up and started clapping," Bach recalled. "They just connected with my vision of how this part should be played. Two weeks later, I was on a plane to Georgia."

45 years later, Bach attended Schneider's Aug. 1 wedding to Sorvino.

"I never thought I'd hold another hand or laugh again," Schneider told Fox News Digital at his wedding celebration.

Schneider's late wife, Alicia Allain Schneider, died in 2023 after battling breast cancer for four years. Sorvino's late husband, actor Paul Sorvino, died in 2022. Due to the recent deaths of their spouses, Schneider and Sorvino felt a little bit of "guilt."

"I think because we did lose our spouses, and we were very happy in those relationships, you can't help but feel guilt," Sorvino explained.

"I really actually felt guilty," Schneider admitted. "I felt guilty, it's like, ‘Whoa, what is this?’ I was more judgmental toward me than maybe anybody else. But what worked ultimately for me is the laughter. It sounds like such a maybe a minor thing, but laughter is so important."

