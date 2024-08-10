Gwen Stefani cancels Atlantic City concert due to 'recent injury' after consulting doctors: 'I'm so sorry'

Gwen Stefani announced that she had to cancel an upcoming concert after suffering an undisclosed "recent injury."

On Saturday, the 54-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories to inform her fans that she would not be able to take the stage at her scheduled tour stop in Atlantic City, New Jersey, next weekend.

"As a result of a recent injury and in consultation with my doctors, I’ve been advised that I’m not able to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City," the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker wrote against a black background.

Stefani continued, "I’m so sorry and we are planning to reschedule the show as soon as possible."

"Ticketmaster will email ticket holders as soon as the new show is announced. Current tickets will be valid for the new date," she added.

GWEN STEFANI SHOWS HOW BLAKE SHELTON MARRIAGE 'JUST WORKS' DESPITE DIFFERENT INTERESTS

According to Stefani's website, she is still set to make three additional tour stops before the end of the year.

The three-time Grammy Award winner will perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sept. 20, the South Star Music Festival on Sept. 28 in Huntsville, Alabama and Live Out Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, on Oct. 12.

"I'm so sorry." — Gwen Stefani

Stefani recently teamed up with OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder and singer-songwriter Anderson .Paak for The Coca-Cola Company and the International Olympic Committee's official song for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which is titled "Hello World."

Tedder wrote and produced the song, which was performed by Stefani and Paak. "Hello World" was released on July 25, the day before the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We are thrilled to officially launched 'Hello World' for Paris 2024 in partnership with the Coca-Cola Company and the International Olympic Committee (IOC)," Stefani said in a statement to People magazine.

"We hope 'Hello World' inspires positivity as the world comes together to celebrate the Olympic Games," she added.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

On July 28, Stefani celebrated the collaboration on Instagram, posting a video in which she and Paak were seen dancing and hugging as they performed "Hello World" in front of the Olympic rings.

"I am so honored to have collaborated on "Hello World" alongside @anderson._paak and @ryantedder for the Olympics," she wrote in the caption. "Stream it now :) gx."

Stefani is also returning as a coach on the hit singing competition series "The Voice," alongside fellow Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The California native's husband Blake Shelton served as a coach on "The Voice" 23 seasons before departing the show in May 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stefani and Shelton recently collaborated on the duet "Purple Irises," which debuted in February.

Season 26 of "The Voice" will premiere Sept. 23 on NBC.