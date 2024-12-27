Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Princess Diana's Christmas woes, Jennifer Love Hewitt's issue with ageism

'Home Alone' director answers long-awaited question about film, teen actor famous for his role in 'Baby Driver' dead

Princess Diana in a light blue blouse with blue squares looks to her left split Jennifer Love Hewitt in a black blazer looks to her right

Princess Diana allegedly was not a fan of royal Christmases spent at Sandringham. Jennifer Love Hewitt condemns ageism talk in Hollywood. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images; Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Princess Diana ‘hated’ Christmas with royals at Sandringham, was 'mortified' by one tradition: expert.

- Jennifer Love Hewitt slams ageism in Hollywood, says 'it's hurtful' to feel rejected.

- 'Home Alone' director finally answers what the McCallisters did for a living.

Hunter Meek stands tall on the carpet wearing a blue jacket and patterned button down shirt

Hudson Meek, a 16-year-old actor, died after falling off a moving vehicle days before Christmas. (Francois G. Durand/Getty Images)

REST IN PEACE - 'Baby Driver' actor Hudson Meek dead at 16 after falling from moving vehicle.

DROPPING THE HAMMER - Jay-Z's sexual assault accuser can remain anonymous for now: judge.

FLIP THE SCRIPT - HGTV star Heather Rae El Moussa shuts down claims her Christmas dress was 'not appropriate' for a mom.

Michael Bolton wearing a Christmas Santa hat snuggles underneath a blanket with family, in Christmas gear

Michael Bolton and his family look festive for the holiday in a new photograph. (Facebook)

'HERE'S TO FRESH STARTS' - Michael Bolton shares new family photo amid brain tumor diagnosis.

SHOWING SUPPORT - Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' costars Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate 'admire her bravery' amid lawsuit.

NOT ALWAYS 'WONDERFUL' - ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ child star suffered a series of tragedies after bringing classic holiday film to life.

Danielle Vasinova in a white turtleneck looks directly at the camera in New York

"1923" star Danielle Vasinova spoke about her scary health history. (Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

'WASN'T MY TIME' - '1923' actress died for 3 minutes, suffered complete organ failure during weeks-long health battle.

