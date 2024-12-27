Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Princess Diana's Christmas woes, Jennifer Love Hewitt's issue with ageism

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Princess Diana ‘hated’ Christmas with royals at Sandringham, was 'mortified' by one tradition: expert.

- Jennifer Love Hewitt slams ageism in Hollywood, says 'it's hurtful' to feel rejected.

- 'Home Alone' director finally answers what the McCallisters did for a living.

REST IN PEACE - 'Baby Driver' actor Hudson Meek dead at 16 after falling from moving vehicle.

DROPPING THE HAMMER - Jay-Z's sexual assault accuser can remain anonymous for now: judge.

FLIP THE SCRIPT - HGTV star Heather Rae El Moussa shuts down claims her Christmas dress was 'not appropriate' for a mom.

'HERE'S TO FRESH STARTS' - Michael Bolton shares new family photo amid brain tumor diagnosis.

SHOWING SUPPORT - Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' costars Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate 'admire her bravery' amid lawsuit.

NOT ALWAYS 'WONDERFUL' - ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ child star suffered a series of tragedies after bringing classic holiday film to life.

'WASN'T MY TIME' - '1923' actress died for 3 minutes, suffered complete organ failure during weeks-long health battle.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube