'Baby Driver' actor Hudson Meek dead at 16 after falling from moving vehicle

Hudson Meek, a teenage actor best known for his role in the 2017 flick "Baby Driver," has died after falling out of a moving vehicle, Alabama authorities have confirmed.

Meek, 16, was injured in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills on Thursday, Dec. 19. He died two days later, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating the death.

Meek's first role, although uncredited, came in the 2014 TV movie, "The Santa Con," starring Melissa Joan Hart. A year later, he'd earn his first big role starring opposite Hayden Christensen and Kate Bosworth in "90 Minutes in Heaven."

In 2017, the actor portrayed the younger version of Ansel Elgort's character, Baby, in the highly successful Academy Award-nominated film, "Baby Driver." Since then, Meek has appeared in a handful of television shows, including the animated series "Badanumu Cadets" and "Badanamu Stories."

Meek's last accredited role was in the 2024 picture "The School Duel," written and directed by Todd Wiseman Jr.

According to his obituary, Meek was a sophomore in high school involved in student government, Honor Choir and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Meek also enjoyed the outdoors and playing football, and was a big supporter of the Auburn Tigers.

"More than anything, Hudson was passionate about his Christian faith," the obituary continued. "He loved Bible Study meetings, youth retreats, mission trips, and just being at church. An active member of Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, Hudson also attended youth events with friends at Shades Mountain Baptist, Vestavia Hills United Methodist, Mountain Brook Community Church, and any other church he could find with a youth event that focused on Jesus Christ."

Meek is survived by his parents, older brother Tucker, and many extended family members. Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives of the actor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.