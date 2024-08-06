Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Prince Harry's 'sin,' Nicole Kidman's confession, Zac Efron's accident

Morgan Wallen concert delayed due to threat made against Kansas City Chiefs players, Christina Hall's ex Josh speaks out about contentious divorce

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Prince Harry walks in a classic tuxedo split Nicole Kidman in a two piece white outfit tilts head and soft smiles on carpet split Zac Efron in a houndstooth suit on the carpet

Prince Harry's father, King Charles, isn't picking up his phone calls, Nicole Kidman is making a surprise confession about the car she drives and Zac Efron is talking after a swimming accident. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

'CARDINAL SIN' - King Charles refuses Prince Harry’s calls after he committed ‘cardinal sin’ against his father: expert.

‘YOU GOTTA BE KIDMAN ME’ - Nicole Kidman drives a Subaru despite Keith Urban buying her a Lamborghini.

Zac Efron looks slightly back at the camera in a navy velvet suit on the carpet

Zac Efron spoke out after it was reported he was hospitalized due to a "minor swimming incident."   (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

STATUS UPDATE - Zac Efron breaks silence after accident in Ibiza pool landed him in the hospital.

SCARY SITUATION - Man arrested at Morgan Wallen concert for allegedly making 'terrorist threat' against Kansas City Chiefs stars.

'WEIRD OZEMPIC ERA' - Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady is ‘proud of my body’ in ‘weird Ozempic era.’

SPEAKING OUT - Christina Hall's ex Josh Hall breaks silence on 'divorce I did not ask for,' says he won't 'bad-mouth anyone.'

Kesha holds a knife in her right hand at Lollapalooza and sings into the microphone with her left hand

Kesha revealed that the knife she had on stage while performing at Lollapalooza was a 'butcher knife,' although she didn't know until after the performance. (Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

'BACKSTABBER' MOVE - Kesha says she 'didn't know' prop knife was replaced by 'real butcher knife' during Lollapalooza performance.

'IT FEELS REALLY WEIRD' - Hallmark actress stands, takes first steps after surviving fall from 5-story hospital balcony.

OVERTHINKING IT - Vince Vaughn blames Hollywood execs for no longer making R-rated comedies: They 'don’t want to get fired.'

Angelina Jolie in a mustard dress smiles ad looks to her left split Brad Pitt in a dark suuit and grey shirt smiles and looks to his right

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to disagree about the nature of their NDA. (Getty Images)

FIGHT CLUB - Brad Pitt disputes Angelina Jolie’s claims of attempting to ‘silence’ her with $8.5 million NDA.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending