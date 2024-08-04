Expand / Collapse search
Music

Man arrested at Morgan Wallen concert for allegedly making 'terrorist threat' against Kansas City Chiefs stars

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were both in attendance at the country concert

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published | Updated
A man in attendance at Morgan Wallen's Friday night concert in Missouri has been arrested after allegedly making a "terrorist threat" against two Kansas City Chiefs players, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Wallen, who is currently on his One Night At A Time World Tour, was playing a show at the reigning Super Bowl champions' field, Arrowhead Stadium. In video shared on social media, the country singer can be seen walking out alongside the Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones. 

According to court documents, an intelligence analyst screening for potential threats at the concert was concerned by a post made to X (formerly Twitter). 

Morgan Wallen in a red shirt and backwards hat performs on stage with a guitar

According to court documents, Morgan Wallens concert at Arrowhead Stadium was delayed 40 minutes due to the threat. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Aaron Brown, 23, of Winchester, Illinois, was arrested and charged with a Class E felony of Making a Terrorist Threat in the 2nd Degree.

The alleged post, in redacted form, was released in the documents.

"Mr. [redacted] at Arrowhead with the wife. If he brings out [redacted] or [redacted] I'll take the f---in shot. F--- em! Also f--- you b----!!" the tweet read.

Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and Patrick Mahomes celebrate after winning the AFC Championship

Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and Patrick Mahomes are pictured celebrating in January 2024 after winning the AFC championship. (Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Mahomes was accompanied by his pregnant wife, Brittany, at the concert.

Patrick Mahomes in a blue shirt and jeans poses with his wife Brittany in a demin dress at the Morgan Wallen concert

Brittany Mahomes posted photos of her and husband Patrick at the Morgan Wallen concert. (Brittany Mahomes Instagram)

The user’s contact information was extracted by law enforcement, who were able to reach the suspect directly. After initially not cooperating, Brown told officers what part of the stadium he was seated in.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Brown allegedly told officers that the situation "was a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake" and that he was "freaked out" by law enforcement's interest in him. 

Brown does not have a previous legal record. He was charged on Saturday with a $15,000/10 percent bond set.

Representatives for Wallen, Kelce and Mahomes did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

