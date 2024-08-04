Man arrested at Morgan Wallen concert for allegedly making 'terrorist threat' against Kansas City Chiefs stars

A man in attendance at Morgan Wallen's Friday night concert in Missouri has been arrested after allegedly making a "terrorist threat" against two Kansas City Chiefs players, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Wallen, who is currently on his One Night At A Time World Tour, was playing a show at the reigning Super Bowl champions' field, Arrowhead Stadium. In video shared on social media, the country singer can be seen walking out alongside the Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

According to court documents, an intelligence analyst screening for potential threats at the concert was concerned by a post made to X (formerly Twitter).

MORGAN WALLEN HAS UNDERWEAR THROWN AT HIS FACE DURING CONCERT

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Aaron Brown, 23, of Winchester, Illinois, was arrested and charged with a Class E felony of Making a Terrorist Threat in the 2nd Degree.

The alleged post, in redacted form, was released in the documents.

"Mr. [redacted] at Arrowhead with the wife. If he brings out [redacted] or [redacted] I'll take the f---in shot. F--- em! Also f--- you b----!!" the tweet read.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Mahomes was accompanied by his pregnant wife, Brittany, at the concert.

The user’s contact information was extracted by law enforcement, who were able to reach the suspect directly. After initially not cooperating, Brown told officers what part of the stadium he was seated in.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Brown allegedly told officers that the situation "was a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake" and that he was "freaked out" by law enforcement's interest in him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown does not have a previous legal record. He was charged on Saturday with a $15,000/10 percent bond set.

Representatives for Wallen, Kelce and Mahomes did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.