©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Vince Vaughn blames Hollywood execs for no longer making R-rated comedies: They 'don’t want to get fired'

Vince Vaughn believes Hollywood executives 'overthink' making films like he's made in the past

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Vince Vaughn is sharing why he believes R-rated comedies that shot him to fame are no longer being produced.

Vaughn was a guest on Sean Evans' "Hot Ones" show and suggested Hollywood executives tend to "overthink" creating comedy films such as "Wedding Crashers" or "Swingers" in 2024.

"They [execs] just overthink it," Vaughn said on the show. "And it’s like, it’s crazy, you get these rules, like, if you did geometry, and you said 87 degrees was a right angle, then all your answers are messed up, instead of 90 degrees.

Vince Vaughn smiling

Vince Vaughn believes the R-rated comedies of the past aren't made anymore because Hollywood executives "overthink it." (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"So there became some idea or concept, like, they would say something like, ‘You have to have an IP.’"

He explained that the "IP," intellectual property, of films has shifted since he started in Hollywood. Vaughn mentioned his 2003 film, "Old School," as a good example because it was something the audience could relate to. 

Will Ferrell, Todd Phillips, Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn

Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn starred in the 2003 film "Old School," directed by Todd Phillips. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

The movie also starred Will Ferrell and Luke Wilson, and the three friends started a college fraternity together when they were older.

"The people in charge don’t want to get fired more so than they’re looking to do something great, so they want to kind of follow a set of rules that somehow get set in stone, that don’t really translate," he explained.

"The people in charge don’t want to get fired more so than they’re looking to do something great."

— Vince Vaughn

"But as long as they follow them, they’re not going to lose their job because they can say, ’Well, look, I made a movie off the board game ‘Payday,’ so even though the movie didn’t work, you can’t let me go, right?’" Vaughn continued.

Even though there hasn't been a movie made lately that's similar to those from Vaughn's late '90s and early 2000s career, he is hopeful for the future.

Vince Vaugh red carpet

Vince Vaughn believes R-rated comedy films will make a comeback. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"People want to laugh. People want to look at stuff that feels a little bit like it’s, you know, dangerous or pushing the envelope," Vaughn said. "I think you’re going to see more of it in the film space sooner than later, would be my guess."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

