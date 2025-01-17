Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Michael Rapaport slams CA governor, Prince William makes surprise move

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

Michael Rapaport goes ballistic on Gavin Newsom over LA Fires: ‘Trump-proofing California? Try fire-proofing.'

Prince William makes unusual move after Prince Harry, Prince Andrew put slimmed-down monarchy at risk: expert.

Trump names Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as special ambassadors to 'very troubled' Hollywood.

'CAN'T WAIT' - HGTV star Christina Haack forced into expensive courtroom showdown by estranged husband.

'HARSH LESSON' - Patricia Heaton says LA fires prove ‘we can’t just rely on the government.'

'HE KNOWS NOW' - 'Friends' star David Schwimmer served Rod Stewart with divorce papers.

BOMBSHELL FILING - Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds for $400M after actress accused him of sexual harassment.

'PAINFUL SITUATION' - Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson split after 10 years of marriage.

'REAL SICK' - Christina Applegate slams 'sick' people relishing in the destruction of Hollywood during Los Angeles fires.

'FAVORITE F--- YOU' - Zach Bryan's ex Brianna LaPaglia says Sports Illustrated photo shoot is ‘favorite f--- you’ to country singer.

