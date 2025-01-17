Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Michael Rapaport slams CA governor, Prince William makes surprise move

Donald Trump names Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as special ambassadors to 'very troubled' Hollywood, HGTV star Christina Haack forced into expensive courtroom showdown by estranged husband

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Michael Rapaport, Prince William

Michael Rapaport calls out Gavin Newsom, Prince William makes unlikely move. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

Michael Rapaport goes ballistic on Gavin Newsom over LA Fires: ‘Trump-proofing California? Try fire-proofing.'

Prince William makes unusual move after Prince Harry, Prince Andrew put slimmed-down monarchy at risk: expert.

Trump names Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as special ambassadors to 'very troubled' Hollywood.

Sylvester Stallone, Jon Voight, Mel Gibson

Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight were named special ambassadors to Hollywood by Trump. (Getty Images)

'CAN'T WAIT' - HGTV star Christina Haack forced into expensive courtroom showdown by estranged husband.

'HARSH LESSON' - Patricia Heaton says LA fires prove ‘we can’t just rely on the government.'

'HE KNOWS NOW' - 'Friends' star David Schwimmer served Rod Stewart with divorce papers.

David Schwimmer and Rod Stewart split

Schwimmer revealed he once served Stewart with divorce papers. (Getty Images)

BOMBSHELL FILING - Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds for $400M after actress accused him of sexual harassment.

'PAINFUL SITUATION' - Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson split after 10 years of marriage.

'REAL SICK' - Christina Applegate slams 'sick' people relishing in the destruction of Hollywood during Los Angeles fires.

Christina Applegate in a plunging black dress with sparkles soft smiles on the carpet

Christina Applegate slammed 'sick' people relishing in LA fires.  (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

'FAVORITE F--- YOU' - Zach Bryan's ex Brianna LaPaglia says Sports Illustrated photo shoot is ‘favorite f--- you’ to country singer.

