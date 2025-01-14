Michael Rapaport goes ballistic on Gavin Newsom over LA Fires: ‘Trump-proofing California? Try fire-proofing'

Actor Michael Rapaport went off on California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a video on Tuesday, telling the Democrat "there’s no more mistakes for you, you’re done!"

The "Only Murders in the Building" actor said that "Gavin with the good hair Newsom" was talking about "Trump-proofing" California when he should have been focused on "fire-proofing" the state.

"You’re talking about Trump this, Trump that. He’s not even president," the 54-year-old said in a video he posted to Instagram as the Southern California fires, which have burned thousands of homes, entered their second week.

Rapaport has also been critical of Trump in the past, but said that Vice President Kamala Harris lost his vote in the 2024 election because of Israel.

"Get the f--- out of here!" he said of Newsom. "‘We’ll do better next time. We need to learn from our mistakes,’" he mocked.

"You’re not running for sixth grade class president, he added," jokingly calling him "Nancy’s nephew," referring to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "Them days are over."

"What a good old boy you turned out to be, you little bulls--- artist," he added.

Rapaport isn't the first celebrity to call out Newsom amid Los Angeles' devastating fires.

Last week, Mark Wahlberg's wife, Rhea Durham, slammed his laid-back demeanor.

On Friday, the model shared a since-deleted post on Instagram in which she uploaded a photo of Newsom, who was standing with his hands in his pockets and sharing a laugh with a group of people at the Palisades Fire base camp in Malibu.

"Why is the Governor of C.A standing around laughing like hes at a tailgate???" Durham wrote in the caption of her post.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Newsom's director of communications, Izzy Gardon said, "Anyone who's been through a tragedy knows there are lighthearted moments and moments of sorrow, as the governor has witnessed himself on the ground in Los Angeles over the past three days, meeting countless firefighters, first responders and victims of this tragedy."

Since the fires broke out last Tuesday, Newsom and Los Angeles' officials have faced backlash from celebrities over their lack of preparation and response to the crisis.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Newsom and Trump for comment.