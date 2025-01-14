Christina Applegate slams 'sick' people relishing in the destruction of Hollywood during Los Angeles fires

Actress and Los Angeles resident Christina Applegate is furious that some people seem to be relishing in the devastation the California fires have caused for celebrities that live in the area.

In a new episode of her "MeSsy" podcast with fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate condemned anyone suggesting it was "good" that Hollywood was suffering.

"There's not really words for it," Sigler said of the destruction to the city.

"You know what I have words for? Um, f---ing people who are saying that it's, you know, good. It's Hollywood and those stupid Hollywood people," Applegate countered. "Like, you've gotta be kidding me."

"I think that people that don't live here, just feel like just celebrities are walking around, running everything," she continued. "We're like a portion – we're a small portion of the city. I mean, this is a city of people that are working their a--es off at fast-food chains or, you know, f---ing builders and painters, and it's [a] myriad of groups of humans here."

"So to say good riddance is real sick, and I'm not liking that whatsoever," the "Dead to Me" actress added.

Sigler implored her pal to "tune out" that kind of rhetoric, to which Applegate responded that although she had, she thought it was "ridiculous."

"You know what everyone in LA has in common? They are dreamers," Sigler asserted.

"They're all there for big dreams and they work top to bottom, work their f---ing a--es off. And sure. Is there a group of people that have been affected that will have the ability to rebuild their lives – I wouldn't say easily, but soon? Yes. And are there thousands of other people that literally have no idea where they will begin? Yes. And we have to hold both of them in our hearts."

In the last week, a plethora of Hollywood stars have lost their homes in various parts of the city. Stars including Miles Teller, Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Milo Ventimiglia, Ricki Lake, Anna Faris, Spencer and Heidi Pratt lost their properties to the Palisades Fire, which is only 17% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Other active fires in the city include the Hurst Fire, currently 97% contained, and the Eaton Fire, close to Pasadena, which is 35% contained. As of Monday, a new blaze, the Auto Fire, had broken out in Ventura County. It's currently 0% contained.

