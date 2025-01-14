Expand / Collapse search
Christina Applegate slams 'sick' people relishing in the destruction of Hollywood during Los Angeles fires

LA fires have destroyed the homes of several celebrities, including Miles Teller, Paris Hilton and Heidi and Spencer Pratt

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Zachary Levi calls for California leadership to be 'held responsible' amid ongoing wildfires Video

Zachary Levi calls for California leadership to be 'held responsible' amid ongoing wildfires

Shazaam! actor Zachary Levi questioned whether there's 'criminal intentionality' as California wildfires rage on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Actress and Los Angeles resident Christina Applegate is furious that some people seem to be relishing in the devastation the California fires have caused for celebrities that live in the area.

In a new episode of her "MeSsy" podcast with fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate condemned anyone suggesting it was "good" that Hollywood was suffering.

"There's not really words for it," Sigler said of the destruction to the city.

Christina Applegate in a red velvet dress looks directly at the camera while attending the Emmys

Christina Applegate was horrified that people are saying "good riddance" to Hollywood because of the LA fires. (John Shearer/Getty Images for ABA)

"You know what I have words for? Um, f---ing people who are saying that it's, you know, good. It's Hollywood and those stupid Hollywood people," Applegate countered. "Like, you've gotta be kidding me."

"I think that people that don't live here, just feel like just celebrities are walking around, running everything," she continued. "We're like a portion – we're a small portion of the city. I mean, this is a city of people that are working their a--es off at fast-food chains or, you know, f---ing builders and painters, and it's [a] myriad of groups of humans here."

a street sigh in pacific palisades

A street sign in the Pacific Palisades stands before a decimated street. (Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images)

"So to say good riddance is real sick, and I'm not liking that whatsoever," the "Dead to Me" actress added.

Burned homes juxtaposed a bright blue sky in Altadena

A street in Altadena, Los Angeles County, California, shows a series of burned homes. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Sigler implored her pal to "tune out" that kind of rhetoric, to which Applegate responded that although she had, she thought it was "ridiculous."

"You know what everyone in LA has in common? They are dreamers," Sigler asserted. 

"They're all there for big dreams and they work top to bottom, work their f---ing a--es off. And sure. Is there a group of people that have been affected that will have the ability to rebuild their lives – I wouldn't say easily, but soon? Yes. And are there thousands of other people that literally have no idea where they will begin? Yes. And we have to hold both of them in our hearts."

Miles Teller in a classic tuxedo looks serious on the carpet with his hands together split Paris Hilton in a nude sparkly dress poses with one hand on her hip and an open-mouth smile split Billy Crystal in a black suit soft smiles on the carpet split Ricki Lake in a black dress turns to the side and smiles for a photo

Stars including Miles Teller, Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal and Ricki Lake have all lost homes due to the Palisades Fire. (Getty Images)

In the last week, a plethora of Hollywood stars have lost their homes in various parts of the city. Stars including Miles Teller, Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Milo Ventimiglia, Ricki Lake, Anna Faris, Spencer and Heidi Pratt lost their properties to the Palisades Fire, which is only 17% contained as of Tuesday morning. 

Other active fires in the city include the Hurst Fire, currently 97% contained, and the Eaton Fire, close to Pasadena, which is 35% contained. As of Monday, a new blaze, the Auto Fire, had broken out in Ventura County. It's currently 0% contained.

A picture of Anna Faris' destroyed Pacific Palisades home with warped wood

A picture of actress Anna Faris' home destroyed by the Palisades Fire. (MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

