Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Matt Damon's surprise, Megan Moroney's love, Kathie Lee Gifford's health

'Facts of Life' star says reboot sabotaged by 'greedy b----,' King Charles desperate to avoid ‘knockdown’ war with Prince Andrew, who refuses to leave lavish digs

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Country singer Megan Moroney says career prevents her from finding ‘someone that I want to marry right now' Video

Country singer Megan Moroney says career prevents her from finding ‘someone that I want to marry right now'

Country music star Megan Moroney told Fox News Digital she is not "emotionally available" for a romantic relationship, putting all her energy into her music career.

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

'THE INSTIGATORS' - Matt Damon makes rare appearance with family ahead of daughter's 'surreal' departure for college.

'NOT EMOTIONALLY AVAILABLE' - Country singer Megan Moroney says career prevents her from finding ‘someone that I want to marry right now'.

'MY OWN FAULT' - Kathie Lee Gifford fractures pelvis after falling during hip replacement recovery: 'It's my own fault'

'I'LL SAY IT' - 'Facts of Life' star says reboot sabotaged by 'greedy b----'.

Mindy Cohn side by side photo of the Facts of Life Cast, Kim Fields, Nancy McKeon, Lisa Whelchel, Charlotte Rae, and Mindy Cohn

Mindy Cohn starred on "Facts of Life" alongside Kim Fields, Nancy McKeon, Lisa Whelchel, and Charlotte Rae. (Getty Images)

'DISAPPOINTING DUKE' - King Charles desperate to avoid ‘knockdown’ war with Prince Andrew, who refuses to leave lavish digs: expert.

'GOD'S MERCY' - Gospel group may have suffered 'dark terror' in fatal plane crash that killed 7: expert.

The Nelons

Three members of the gospel group, The Nelons, tragically died in a plane crash. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NOT WORKING IT OUT - Richard Simmons' family hits back at Pauly Shore's claims about late fitness guru amid plans for biopic.

UNDER PRESSURE - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face new scrutiny over interview, 'makes people suspect their motives': expert.

‘THAT’S CREEPY' - ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor says Jennie Garth age-gap romance 'would be illegal' today: More ‘prudish now'.

Grant Show split with Jennie Garth

Grant Show co-starred alongside Jennie Garth on "Beverly Hills, 90210." (Getty Images)

JUSTIN'S PLEA - Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty to DWI charge, judge suspends license in NY.

