Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Matt Damon's surprise, Megan Moroney's love, Kathie Lee Gifford's health

'THE INSTIGATORS' - Matt Damon makes rare appearance with family ahead of daughter's 'surreal' departure for college.
'NOT EMOTIONALLY AVAILABLE' - Country singer Megan Moroney says career prevents her from finding ‘someone that I want to marry right now'.
'MY OWN FAULT' - Kathie Lee Gifford fractures pelvis after falling during hip replacement recovery: 'It's my own fault'
'I'LL SAY IT' - 'Facts of Life' star says reboot sabotaged by 'greedy b----'.
'DISAPPOINTING DUKE' - King Charles desperate to avoid ‘knockdown’ war with Prince Andrew, who refuses to leave lavish digs: expert.
'GOD'S MERCY' - Gospel group may have suffered 'dark terror' in fatal plane crash that killed 7: expert.
NOT WORKING IT OUT - Richard Simmons' family hits back at Pauly Shore's claims about late fitness guru amid plans for biopic.
UNDER PRESSURE - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face new scrutiny over interview, 'makes people suspect their motives': expert.
‘THAT’S CREEPY' - ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor says Jennie Garth age-gap romance 'would be illegal' today: More ‘prudish now'.
JUSTIN'S PLEA - Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty to DWI charge, judge suspends license in NY.
