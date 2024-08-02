Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Matt Damon's surprise, Megan Moroney's love, Kathie Lee Gifford's health

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

'THE INSTIGATORS' - Matt Damon makes rare appearance with family ahead of daughter's 'surreal' departure for college.

'NOT EMOTIONALLY AVAILABLE' - Country singer Megan Moroney says career prevents her from finding ‘someone that I want to marry right now'.

'MY OWN FAULT' - Kathie Lee Gifford fractures pelvis after falling during hip replacement recovery: 'It's my own fault'

'I'LL SAY IT' - 'Facts of Life' star says reboot sabotaged by 'greedy b----'.

'DISAPPOINTING DUKE' - King Charles desperate to avoid ‘knockdown’ war with Prince Andrew, who refuses to leave lavish digs: expert.

'GOD'S MERCY' - Gospel group may have suffered 'dark terror' in fatal plane crash that killed 7: expert.

NOT WORKING IT OUT - Richard Simmons' family hits back at Pauly Shore's claims about late fitness guru amid plans for biopic.

UNDER PRESSURE - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face new scrutiny over interview, 'makes people suspect their motives': expert.

‘THAT’S CREEPY' - ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor says Jennie Garth age-gap romance 'would be illegal' today: More ‘prudish now'.

JUSTIN'S PLEA - Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty to DWI charge, judge suspends license in NY.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter