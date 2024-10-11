Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Kate Middleton done playing peacemaker; Diddy may face new charges

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Kate Middleton quits playing Prince Harry peacemaker, 'finally threw up her hands in disgust': expert.

- Diddy all smiles in court before prosecutors hint at new charges in sex trafficking case.

- 'Dancing with the Stars' host Julianne Hough strips down after firing back at concerns over her body.

LESSONS LEARNED — Jennifer Lopez believes God hit her 'over the head with a f---ing sledgehammer' to leave Ben Affleck.

'PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE' — Former Disney star Sabrina Carpenter embraces ‘dark, weird sides’ of fame, refuses to be ‘little robot angel.’

'TOO FAR' — 'DWTS' ex-pro Sharna Burgess rips 'ridiculous' claims she and Brian Austin Green are forcing kids to be girls.

TONGUE-TIED — 'Dancing with the Stars'’ Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko share tongue kiss, get ‘secret’ matching tattoos.

'LOW PLACES' — Garth Brooks launches 'high-risk' strategy against accuser in sex assault claim: expert.

'WHAT DO YOU MEAN?' — Justin Bieber song about 'Diddy party' raises questions about its origin.

'CAUGHT EARLY' — Jenna Fischer of ‘The Office' secretly battled breast cancer and is now 'cancer-free.'

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube