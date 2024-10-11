Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Kate Middleton done playing peacemaker; Diddy may face new charges

'DWTS' host Julianne Hough strips down to her underwear after responding to concerns for her health, and Jennifer Lopez says it felt like God 'dropped the house on me' with Ben Affleck divorce

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
A split image of Kate Middleton and Diddy

Kate Middleton is done trying to make peace between Prince William and Prince Harry, and Diddy may be facing new charges as he awaits trial. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Kate Middleton quits playing Prince Harry peacemaker, 'finally threw up her hands in disgust': expert.

- Diddy all smiles in court before prosecutors hint at new charges in sex trafficking case.

- 'Dancing with the Stars' host Julianne Hough strips down after firing back at concerns over her body.

Close up of Jennifer Lopez on Met Gala red carpet

Jennifer Lopez said that while she doesn't regret getting back together with Ben Affleck, that "doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good." (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

LESSONS LEARNED — Jennifer Lopez believes God hit her 'over the head with a f---ing sledgehammer' to leave Ben Affleck.

'PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE' — Former Disney star Sabrina Carpenter embraces ‘dark, weird sides’ of fame, refuses to be ‘little robot angel.’

'TOO FAR' — 'DWTS' ex-pro Sharna Burgess rips 'ridiculous' claims she and Brian Austin Green are forcing kids to be girls.

TONGUE-TIED — 'Dancing with the Stars'’ Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko share tongue kiss, get ‘secret’ matching tattoos.

Brooks Nader, GLEB SAVCHENKO

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko recently got matching tattoos and continue to inspire romance rumors. (Getty Images)

'LOW PLACES' — Garth Brooks launches 'high-risk' strategy against accuser in sex assault claim: expert.

'WHAT DO YOU MEAN?' — Justin Bieber song about 'Diddy party' raises questions about its origin.

'CAUGHT EARLY' — Jenna Fischer of ‘The Office' secretly battled breast cancer and is now 'cancer-free.'

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly Halpert, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert

Jenna Fischer, who starred as Pam Beesly in "The Office," revealed she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer but is now in remission. (Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank)

This article was written by Fox News staff.

