Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Alec Baldwin on 'uninformed' Americans, Keira Knightley on movie ‘trauma’

Chuck Woolery, the original host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' passed away, Kim Kardashian lambasted on social media for advertisement

Alec Baldwin in a dark suit looks serious staring at the camera on the carpet split Keira Knightley in a white dress smiles for a picture

(Alec Baldwin claimed Americans are "uninformed" about major world issues. Keira Knightley spoke candidly about the "trauma" she experienced as a result of working on "Pirates of the Caribbean.")

- Alec Baldwin believes 'Americans are very uninformed about reality'

- 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Keira Knightley says she was 'taken down publicly'

- ‘Bewitched’ star was ‘financially destitute,’ forced to clean toilets after on-set injury: author

Chuck Woolery in a grey suit, blue shirt and red striped tie smiles for a photo

Chuck Woolery passed away at his home in Texas. (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images for the Game Show Network)

GAME SHOW GREAT - Game show host Chuck Woolery of 'Wheel of Fortune,' 'Love Connection,' dies at 83.

HOME ON THE RANGE - Queen Elizabeth confided in American cowboy pal over 'guilty conscience.’

HOLY MOLY - Kim Kardashian admonished for wearing rosary in new scantily clad advertisement.

Cher purses her lips on the carpet in a sparkly black outfit

The ‘Goddess of Pop’ was born Cherilyn Sarkisian. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

'TURN BACK TIME' - Cher was 'shocked' when she discovered legal name decades after birth certificate error.

ROYAL RULES - Queen Camilla's attempt to break royal protocol 'politely refused' by Princess Anne.

WORDS OF WISDOM - Matthew McConaughey shares advice mom gave him after his arrest for playing bongos naked while high in 1999.

'I'M DONE' - Ellen DeGeneres admitted to getting kicked out of Hollywood before fleeing US.

Kaley Cuoco

While announcing the death of her dog Shirley, Kaley Cuoco also shared that she had previously been rehomed. (Getty Images)

'EXCRUCIATING DECISION' - Kaley Cuoco made ‘excruciating decision' to rehome her dog after 'mega fights' with fiancé's pet.

Trending