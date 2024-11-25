Ellen DeGeneres admitted to getting kicked out of Hollywood before fleeing US

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi reportedly fled the United States after President-elect Donald Trump's successful bid to return to the White House during the 2024 presidential election.

However, prior to the election cycle, DeGeneres claimed on her "Ellen's Last Stand … Up" tour that she was kicked out of Hollywood "for being mean."

While prepping for her big Netflix show earlier this year, the comedian traveled the country and told an audience at a gig in Santa Rosa, California, that she had no plans to continue life in show business.

"This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done," she told the crowd, according to SFGate. "Thank you for still caring! Let me catch you up on what's been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens."

DeGeneres added, "Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean. Next time, I’ll be kicked out for being old. Old, gay and mean, the triple crown."

During the open mic night, she noted how her views of fame had changed since the beginning of her career.

"I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me.' Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity," DeGeneres said. "I am many things, but I am not mean."

The longtime comedian was rocked by accusations of harboring a toxic workplace at her self-titled program, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," as well as allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior by ousted producers. One producer had also reportedly been at the heart of the complaints of poor workplace culture.

The allegations ultimately led to the end of the show in 2021 after 19 seasons on air. The final episode aired in May 2022.

In her Netflix special, "Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval," DeGeneres addressed being "kicked out of show business."

"The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind — that was the headline," DeGeneres said. "Here's the problem: I am a comedian who got a talk show, and I ended the show every day by saying, 'Be kind to one another.' Had I ended my show by saying, 'Go f--- yourselves,' people would've been pleasantly surprised to find out I'm kind."

DeGeneres and de Rossi sold their Montecito home in August, Fox News Digital confirmed with the couple's relator, Riskin Partners.

The couple had been house hunting in rural England last month, a source told People Magazine. "Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October," the insider claimed. "She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after."

DeGeneres previously shared support for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the next president of the United States by re-sharing Taylor Swift's social media endorsement.

"This childless cat lady couldn't agree more," DeGeneres wrote, seemingly referencing Vice President-elect J.D. Vance's previous comments.