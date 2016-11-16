FOX News Channel to debut 'OBJECTified: Donald Trump' special

FOX News Channel will air a one-hour special called "OBJECTified: Donald Trump" Friday.

Hosted by TMZ's Harvey Levin, the special will feature an interview with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump from his home.

Trump will showcase a variety of objects in his home, offering stories behind each piece.

The special, filmed on September 15, will show a side of the President-elect that is rarely seen. He shares personal stories while showing viewers photos, letters, trophies and other keepsakes from throughout his life.

The special airs Friday night at 10PM/ET on FOX News Channel with encores Saturday, November 19th, and Sunday, November 20th at 8PM/ET.