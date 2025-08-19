Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

Former Disney star Dove Cameron posts bikini photos from Italy vacation with boyfriend

'Liv and Maddie' star posts carousel of images including scenic views and romantic moments

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Former Disney star Dove Cameron shared a few sexy snaps on Instagram over the weekend.

Cameron shared pictures in a red string bikini on Saturday. She pulled her long, dark hair back in a few of the photos as she knelt down in the picture. Cameron paired her bright red bikini with Puma tennis shoes in the shots.

In another image, the 29-year-old shared a close-up selfie wearing a black string bikini top. 

"Beautiful friends, beautiful life," she captioned her post in Italian.

Dove Cameron red bikini

Dove Cameron posed in a red bikini in a recent Instagram post. (Dove Cameron/Instagram)

Dove Cameron red bikini

Dove Cameron is known for shows like "Schmigadoon!" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." (Dove Cameron/Instagram)

Also included in the carousel of images, which appear to be from a recent Italian getaway, was Cameron's boyfriend, Damiano David. She also included other snaps of the scenery, food and ocean views.

Dove Cameron black bikini

Dove Cameron took another selfie in a black bikini top. (Dove Cameron/Instagram)

Fans flocked to Cameron's comment section to praise the star.

"Im sickkkkk," actress Madelyn Cline commented.

Another user wrote, "summer of dove Italian version <3." 

Dove Cameron at the Met Gala 2024

Dove Cameron was praised by fans for her spicy photos. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Dove Cameron and Damiano David at Balmain fashion show

Dove Cameron and Damiano David attend the Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Sept. 25, 2024, in Paris. (Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Balmain)

"you deserve all the happiness in the world, enjoy italy sweetheart," a third wrote.

Cameron starred in the Disney Channel teen sitcom "Liv and Maddie" from 2013 to 2017. Cameron is also a musician and is gearing up to release her second album this year. She has already released singles like "French Girls" and "Romeo."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

