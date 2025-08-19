Former Disney star Dove Cameron posts bikini photos from Italy vacation with boyfriend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Disney star Dove Cameron shared a few sexy snaps on Instagram over the weekend.

Cameron shared pictures in a red string bikini on Saturday. She pulled her long, dark hair back in a few of the photos as she knelt down in the picture. Cameron paired her bright red bikini with Puma tennis shoes in the shots.

In another image, the 29-year-old shared a close-up selfie wearing a black string bikini top.

"Beautiful friends, beautiful life," she captioned her post in Italian.

Also included in the carousel of images, which appear to be from a recent Italian getaway, was Cameron's boyfriend, Damiano David. She also included other snaps of the scenery, food and ocean views.

Fans flocked to Cameron's comment section to praise the star.

"Im sickkkkk," actress Madelyn Cline commented.

Another user wrote, "summer of dove Italian version <3."

"you deserve all the happiness in the world, enjoy italy sweetheart," a third wrote.

Cameron starred in the Disney Channel teen sitcom "Liv and Maddie" from 2013 to 2017. Cameron is also a musician and is gearing up to release her second album this year. She has already released singles like "French Girls" and "Romeo."