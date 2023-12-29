Guy Fieri shares sweaty shirtless selfie in hot sauna after 'last work out of the year'

The Mayor of Flavortown is ready for the heat.

Guy Fieri restored his mind, body and spirit following his last trip to the gym for 2023, and shared a shirtless selfie to celebrate his accomplishment with his millions of social media followers.

"Last work out of the year followed up with hot sauna and cold plunge," the Food Network star wrote on Instagram stories.

FOOD NETWORK STAR GUY FIERI WON'T GIVE HIS KIDS A FREE RIDE: ‘I’VE TOLD THEM THE SAME THING MY DAD TOLD ME'

"Gettin' me ready for @ryderfieri's big 18th on the 31st. Hope everyone has great holidays!!"

GUY FIERI RAISED MORE THAN $20 MILLION AS PART OF RELIEF FUND FOR RESTAURANT EMPLOYEES IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS

He showed off the 176-degree temperature inside his own wooden sanctuary from Almost Heaven Saunas, and wrote, "Bring on the heat!!"

Fieri is gearing up for his son Ryder's 18th birthday. The "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" personality and wife Lori also have son Hunter, 27, and raised nephew Jules following the death of Fieri's sister Morgan in 2011.

The Food Network star exclusively told Fox News Digital earlier this month that his boys will have to be self-sufficient and work for their own goals.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I've told them the same thing my dad told me," he said. "My dad says, 'When I die, you can expect that I'm going to die broke, and you're going to be paying for the funeral.'"

He added, "And I told my boys, none of this that we've been … that I've been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While Jules has been working toward a career in the music industry and is in a law program in Southern California, Ryder had a small problem with some of his dad's rules.

"My youngest son, Ryder, is a senior in high school getting ready to graduate, or you know, going to graduate in the spring. And he's like, ‘Dad this is so unfair. I haven’t even gone to college yet, and you're already pushing that I've got to get an MBA? Can I just get through college?'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fieri added, "Shaq said it best. Shaq said it about his kids one time. He says, ‘If you want any of this cheese, you’ve got to give me two degrees.' Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate. So they're on their way."