'Floribama Shore' star dead at 33

"Floribama Shore" star Kirk Medas has died from liver failure at 33.

On Friday night, the official Instagram account for the reality television series announced the news.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of the Floribama Shore family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time," the caption read.

Medas' family told TMZ that he had been hospitalized for "severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis." His father confirmed to the outlet that his son died from liver failure.

Medas' former "Floribama Shore" castmate, Aimee Hall, shared a photo of her friend in the ICU with a message about his health on May 1.

"Our friend Kirk has been in the ICU for over two weeks now, battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis. He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious. Nilsa [Prowant] has been flying back and forth to Miami to be by his side, and I’ve been lucky enough to stay connected through FaceTime with his roommates and close friends who’ve been keeping us updated daily," her caption began.

Hall explained that Medas didn't have medical insurance and his mother started a GoFundMe account. She then pleaded to fans for their support.

"If you’re able to give, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And if you can’t, your prayers mean just as much," Hall wrote.

"Please pray for Kirk. Pray for his mother. Pray for his friends. And pray for his castmates—we’re all hurting watching our brother fight this battle. Thank you for your love and support," her caption concluded.

Medas was a beloved member of the MTV show and was seen in 25 episodes between 2017 and 2020.

Krik's other co-star, Nilsa Prowant, shared a message for her friend prior to his death.

Prowant shared a video of the pair dancing on Instagram to Lorde's "Ribs" with a lengthy caption about his recovery.

"Thank you all so much for the overwhelming love, prayers, donations, messages, and support for Kirk. He’s been in the ICU on a ventilator for two weeks now, fighting necrotizing pancreatitis and sepsis.

"Watching someone you love go through something so painful and uncertain is heartbreaking, but your messages, prayers, and kind words have truly lifted us in this dark time. His mama is so grateful for every single one of you..and i know Kirk will be too. Please keep praying for him…he’s strong, and we’re believing in healing, recovery, and a miracle. One day at a time," she concluded.