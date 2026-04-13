Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham alleged stalker arrested after attack on guitarist

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Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham's alleged stalker has been arrested.

On Saturday, Michelle Dick was taken into custody in Fort Wayne, Indiana. According to jail records obtained by Fox News Digital, the 55-year-old is currently being held without bond in the Allen County Jail awaiting extradition to California.

A representative for the Fort Wayne Police Department told Fox News Digital that they received intelligence through law enforcement partners that Dick was at a specific hotel in the area. When officers checked that hotel, she was not there. However, Dick was located at a nearby hotel and was arrested without incident.

Last month, Buckingham, 76, was attacked by a woman when he showed up for an appointment in Santa Monica, Calif., according to NBC4 Investigates . The alleged suspect, who authorities described as "a stalking suspect," threw an unknown substance at Buckingham and immediately fled, the outlet reported.

FORMER FLEETWOOD MAC GUITARIST LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM ATTACKED BY ALLEGED STALKER: REPORT

Dick — who claims Buckingham is her biological father — told KTLA earlier this month that she had approached Buckingham in March and had previously gone to his Brentwood home.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Dick — who was previously accused of stalking Buckingham and his family — has been charged with two counts of stalking, two counts of threats to commit a crime with intent to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and battery.

The offense dates range from October 2021 to as recently as last month.

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In court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Buckingham filed a request for a restraining order against Dick in December 2024.

"I am afraid her conduct may escalate into something physically dangerous to me and my family," Buckingham wrote in the petition.

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The harassment began in 2021 when Dick allegedly got "ahold of my wife Kristen's business cell phone number and called the number dozens of times a day sometimes, leaving long drawn-out messages that included the claim that she was my child and threats to kill me and my family," Buckingham stated in the petition.

"She also blamed me for facial deformities she apparently suffered as a child and demanded money. I do not know Ms. Dick, and I am not her father," he added.

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"She is clearly mentally unfit and harbors delusions which makes her scary to me and unpredictable," Buckingham added.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted the restraining order, which states that Dick must stay at least 100 yards away from Buckingham and his family. She was also ordered not to harass or attempt to make contact with him in any way.