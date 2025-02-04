Fleetwood Mac co-founder holds onto ‘fantasy’ that Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham will end feud

Mick Fleetwood is not giving up hope that Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham will mend their differences.

At the Janie’s Fund Grammys viewing party, Fleetwood detailed his "fantasy" for Nicks and Buckingham.

"I always have a fantasy that [Stevie] and Lindsay would pal up a bit more and just say everything’s OK for them both. But we’ve had such an incredible career," the musician told US Weekly.

Over the past few decades, Buckingham and Nicks have had some highs and lows. In 1976, the same year the pair joined Fleetwood Mac, they dated and broke up. In 1990, Nicks left the band.

Fleetwood Mac also consisted of Christine McVie and John McVie. After Nicks left the band, she remained close to Christine up until her death in November 2022. The star was 79.

Christine joined the band in 1970 after marrying John, the band's bassist. She remained with Fleetwood Mac until 1997, when she announced she was leaving the band after developing a fear of flying.

After years of semi-retirement, she returned to the band in 2014. Fleetwood Mac embarked on a world tour that included Buckingham and Nicks. Christine and Buckingham teamed up for the 2017 album "Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie," which debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was the last album she recorded before her death.

According to US Weekly, Nicks said there was "no path forward" for Fleetwood Mac after Christine's death.

Fleetwood agreed with Nicks.

"With losing Chris, it was beyond not expected. So that was a different version of it," he told the outlet. "And for me, just Stevie or Lindsay or had it being Chris, they could really function on their own. It’s tough doing that, and you’re banging a drum on your own."

Prior to Christine's death, Fleetwood was hopeful the band would get back together.

"I miss playing as much as we used to. I’m hoping next year, one way or another, some band somewhere will say, come and play with drums or something," he said. "So I always love to do whatever I can do working on an album that next year we may tour with it. I don’t know, [but] not Fleetwood Mac."

In July 2024, Fleetwood shared a similar message, hoping Nicks and Buckingham would be able to put their differences aside.

"It's no secret, it’s no tittle-tattle that there is a brick wall there emotionally," Fleetwood said during an interview with MOJO.

He continued, "Stevie’s able to speak clearly about how she feels and doesn’t feel, as does Lindsey. But I’ll say, personally, I would love to see a healing between them – and that doesn’t have to take the shape of a tour, necessarily."

Nicks did her own interview with MOJO a month prior and touched on working with Buckingham again.

"Even if I thought I could work with Lindsey again, he’s had some health problems," she said, referring to his heart surgery in 2019. "It’s not for me to say, but I’m not sure if Lindsey could do the kind of touring that Fleetwood Mac does, where you go out for a year and half. It’s so demanding."